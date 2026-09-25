Plot Twist: A Surprising Source Defends Vance After Schumer Attacks Him Over Obamacare Fraud News

As RedState previously reported, the announcement on Tuesday from Vice President JD Vance and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz about the results of the Fraud Task Force's Obamacare fraud crackdown was a big bleepin' deal.

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Vance noted during the presser that, "We are stopping Obamacare enrollment for about 750,000 people who we believe are fraudulently enrolled in the program." Further, he shared that another 419,000 enrollees were going to be undergoing additional verification checks to confirm whether or not they qualified.

"Amazingly, we weren't doing that before," he stated. Vance also revealed how Health Insurance Marketplace fraud skyrocketed under Joe Biden's administration:

Now, there's something that the Biden administration did, which is, on the one hand, they would provide incentives for brokers to enroll people into the Obamacare system, while at the same exact time they were relaxing eligibility for that program, and they weren't even checking the relaxed eligibility that they imposed. So what do you have? You have a system where, on the one hand, brokers are paid money to feed patients into the system, while on the other hand, the government isn't even checking whether the people enrolled are actually eligible for the program. What do you have? Of course, rampant, rampant fraud.

The announcement that $2.2 billion in taxpayer dollars would be saved by removing those 750,000 allegedly fraudulent enrollees from the system was welcome news to everyone but Democrats, who, unsurprisingly, don't care about fraud, waste, and abuse in any bloated program they champion, especially when it comes to former President Barack Obama's signature "achievement."

"As health care costs skyrocket and millions of Americans go uninsured, what is JD Vance and Donald Trump’s solution? Kick hundreds of thousands more people off their health insurance," Sen. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) posted to X.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (CA-11) wrote on X that "The Trump Administration's shameless decision to rip away health insurance from thousands will leave working families unable to get the care they need."

"Using the false pretext of fighting fraud to strip Americans of their healthcare is as cynical as it is cruel," she added.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (MI-12), who has never come across a Democrat fraud scheme she didn't like, went off the deep end, accusing the Trump administration of ensuring that all of those supposedly legit enrollees "will die."

Except, as the Washington Post's editorial board of all people pointed out, none of this was true:

🚨WASHINGTON POST EDITORIAL BOARD:



JD Vance is not ripping away anyone’s health insurance coverage



Read more ⏬https://t.co/XbWSdlJP2I — Vice President JD Vance (@VP) September 25, 2026

We know the lies from Democrats on this issue are particularly egregious when even their apologists at the WaPo step in to correct them.

From the editorial:

Except that’s not what’s happening. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services tell us that every removed account was signed up by an agent or broker — not the enrollee — and met four additional criteria. First, none of the accounts had a Social Security number or an immigration identification number. Second, all of the accounts had premiums covered 100 percent by taxpayers. That makes it easier for fraudsters to sign up unknowing enrollees, who don’t see money leave their bank accounts. Third, the plans had not been used. No claims had been filed. And finally, the insurer offering the plan never had contact with the enrolled individual. [...] A Government Accountability Office report last year showed how easy it has been to defraud Obamacare. Auditors submitted 24 fake applications for subsidized coverage, and 23 were approved. A June report by the Paragon Health Institute, a conservative think tank, estimated that 6.2 million people are improperly enrolled in ACA plans. If that’s right, Vance’s group has only scratched the surface.

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As an American taxpayer who is fed up with the rampant waste, fraud, and abuse in government programs, and as a victim of unscrupulous Obamacare health insurance brokers myself in 2024, I say bring on the sunlight.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats desperately try to stop it.

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