'Horrific': A Pediatric Doctor Is Murdered in PA, and the Suspect's Rap Sheet Has People Seeing Red

In the aftermath of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska's brutal murder on Charlotte's light rail system in August 2025, violent repeat offenders once again took center stage in the national debate over crime in America - specifically as it related to Democrat-run cities.

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The man accused of killing her, Decarlos Brown, Jr., was known to police, was a repeat offender with a violent criminal history, and was someone whose own mother said in an interview should not have been out on the streets.

Here we are some 13 months later, and with crime rates and soft-on-crime policies being a focal point in many key races across the country ahead of the midterm elections, a brutal assault and murder in a Pittsburgh community early Thursday morning has not only left residents reeling, but is already sparking national outrage as more about the suspect is learned:

Dr. Idris Evans, 46, died after he and his wife were repeatedly stabbed while they slept in their home along Linden Avenue early Thursday, police said. A suspect has been taken into custody. According to court paperwork, Evans' wife told police that they awoke to a man attacking them in bed with a kitchen knife. She said he was wearing only underwear and uttered about "being God," the report said. [...] A man was detained at the scene and Thursday afternoon police identified him as 32-year-old Elijah Hemingway. He has now been charged in Evans' death.

Dr. Evans worked at UPMC (University of Pittsburgh Medical Center) Children's Hospital, where he also helped oversee the Pediatric Critical Care Transport Team.

The Allegheny County Police Department is looking into whether Dr. Evans and Hemingway might have known each other. The doctor's wife, who is in critical condition, told police that at one point during the attacks, she thought she heard her husband say "Elijah." According to reports, the wife also said she was able to call out to their two children to get them out of the house and to go to a neighbor's for safety.

What else have we learned about Elijah Hemingway that makes this senseless crime even more infuriating? Read on:

The alleged attack comes just a week before Hemingway was due back in court for a burglary in Pittsburgh earlier this year, court records show. He was released in that case on nonmonetary bond.

In other words, cashless bail.

Suspect was due back in court for other crimes — he’d been “released in that case on nonmonetary bond.” Cashless bail. Horrific.



Criminal coddling = this = “progress,” we’re told. https://t.co/Bs7cWe5SrU — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) September 25, 2026

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SAY HIS NAME: Dr. Idris Evans (46)



He was stabbed to death this morning in his own home by Elijah Hemingway. His wife is critically injured. Edgewood.



Hemingway was let out on NO BAIL in July.



ZERO from CNN, AP, NYT, NBC… pic.twitter.com/BA269dOOUv — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 25, 2026

And in another shocker of shockers, he has a long rap sheet ("at least 16 prior charges") in both Pennsylvania and Florida that includes alleged acts of domestic violence.

Maddening.

We shouldn't have to live like this. We just shouldn't.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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