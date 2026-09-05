Cruelty in Ceuta: Video Shows Migrants Mercilessly Attacking Protected Sea Mammal

In late July, tens of thousands of mostly Moroccan immigrants surged into Ceuta, the small Spanish autonomous city on the North African coast. Although many were quickly returned to their home countries, thousands (estimates range from around 5,000 to 10,000) remain camped out on beaches and in parks, often creating chaos and making the lives of the locals a living hell. Crime, especially sexual assault, has predictably surged, and the disaster has created diplomatic tensions between Spain and other European countries, particularly Italy.

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Now the migrants are back in the news because a large group of them cheered as they reportedly pulled a baby bottlenose dolphin from the waves and then beat it to death. Dolphins are a protected species under Spanish and European laws.

Warning: Disturbing images.

DOLPHIN CALF SPARKS OUTRAGE IN CEUTA



New images are generating outrage after a dolphin calf was reportedly dragged from the sea and beaten to death.



This cannot be ignored. Authorities must investigate, identify those responsible, and hold them fully accountable under the law.… https://t.co/w8Oi8NWfg9 pic.twitter.com/aBF2BUzwWp — American Nightmare 🇺🇸 (@thewakeninq) September 4, 2026

DOLPHIN CALF SPARKS OUTRAGE IN CEUTA New images are generating outrage after a dolphin calf was reportedly dragged from the sea and beaten to death. This cannot be ignored. Authorities must investigate, identify those responsible, and hold them fully accountable under the law. Protect our wildlife. Demand answers. Demand justice.

It was a demented scene:

Migrants in the North African Spanish enclave of Ceuta were captured on video hitting a young dolphin and possibly killing it while celebrating. Video circulating online shows a group of men and boys triumphantly lifting what appeared to be a baby bottlenose dolphin calf above their heads as onlookers gleefully cheered. The dolphin swam too close to shore when a group of men allegedly pulled it from El Trampolin beach. The celebration appeared to enrage local residents, who tried to stop the group's actions during a confrontation.

Reports indicate locals were able to get the baby dolphin back into the water—but it was too late.

The immigration crises in many European countries, most notably England and Spain, are entirely self-inflicted and are due to misplaced “compassion” and the bewildering desire of leftists to destroy the very fabric of their own countries. Former President Joe Biden brought that suicidal vision to America in his one disastrous term, and the Left in this country has since fought tooth and nail against any effort to clamp down on illegal immigration.

If the Democrats get back in power and/or retake the Oval Office, we can expect to see our doors thrown wide open once again, and the southern border will look like Ceuta, as it did less than two short years ago. We can’t let that happen.

BREAKING: Video from a contact on the ground in Eagle Pass, TX right now shows a mass of thousands of migrants waiting to be processed by Border Patrol after they crossed illegally today. I’ve spent hundreds of days there over the last 2+ years and I’ve never seen it like this. pic.twitter.com/JPNYY7sPxI — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 19, 2023

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Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

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