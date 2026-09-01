Watch: Father of Girl Disabled by Illegal Alien Truck Driver Delivers Brutal Rebuke to Dems

The House Judiciary Subcommittee on Immigration Integrity, Security, and Enforcement held a hearing on Tuesday to talk about the tragic consequences of liberal sanctuary policies and how such policies have endangered the lives of Americans by putting the interests of illegal aliens before theirs.

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One father's story truly brought home those consequences. Marcus Coleman was there as a witness and spoke about what had happened to his then 5-year-old daughter Dalilah in 2024. An illegal alien commercial truck driver slammed into the vehicle she was riding in. She was severely injured with a traumatic brain injury, was in a coma for three weeks, and had to be in the hospital for six months before she could come home. She will require lifelong therapy.

Coleman didn't hold back when he spoke to members of Congress, and he wanted to know from the Democrats why they were not fighting for "this" — Americans like his daughter.

The father of a girl who was disabled in an accident from a truck — driven by an undocumented immigrant — tells lawmakers: "I reject your guys' sympathy to be honest with you. There's no way you guys are sorry." pic.twitter.com/3l7ZP4MPRu — CSPAN (@cspan) September 1, 2026

The looks on their faces, including Rep. Pramila Jayapal (WA-07) and Rep. Jamie Raskin (MD-08), were stark — someone had finally called them on their morally bankrupt positions.

"I reject your guys' sympathy, to be honest," Coleman said. He chastised them, "There's no way you are sorry. Not one of you guys has ever called me. Not one of you guys has ever reached out to me." He said the only time they act as if they care is in the hearing room.

"You want to talk about a 'pathway to citizenship'?" he asked. There is a pathway, he said: Don't jump the fence — apply the right way. "There's a process. I can't just go over there in one of those seats and become a Dem...oh, I probably could....but I can't go into a hospital and become a doctor."

Coleman then chastised them over their attacks on Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), saying they were making it harder because of the bad sanctuary policies. ICE had to go out into the communities to pick people up, and then you have "people abusing the ICE officers."

"My daughter doesn't deserve this. She didn't ask for any of this. The people who jumped the fence did, though. They knew exactly what they were doing. They still chose to move forward in that direction. And every day, something is happening to somebody. And it is your guys' fault. I hold each and everyone of you responsible for it. And I always will."

California gave the illegal alien a commercial driver's license, and that was the result. The Trump team just shut down driving schools that were giving out CDLs to illegal drivers, but the Democrats don't care about taking action to end the harm this is doing to the American people.

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Here's his longer testimony with pictures of his daughter, and it's all worth listening to.

Dalilah, a 5-year-old from California, was in a coma for 3 weeks because an illegal alien driving an 18-wheeler crashed into her family's car.



Sanctuary state California gave the illegal alien a CDL.



And it's giving thousands of other illegal aliens CDLs too.



Watch Dalilah's… pic.twitter.com/r4dD86ZN8A — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) September 1, 2026

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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