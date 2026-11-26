Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick went before a House Appropriations subcommittee on April 23 to discuss additional enforcement resources. The Bureau of Industry and Security's (BIS) budget submission calls for 290 additional export enforcement agents to help keep advanced American technology out of China's hands. We now have additional information about what Commerce was doing with agents it already had.

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The Atlantic reported on November 24 that Commerce reassigned agents from BIS to Lutnick's personal security detail after members of his regular detail quit. Five people familiar with the matter said those agents traveled aboard Lutnick's private jet and provided security at his homes.

BIS employs fewer than 200 special agents, with approximately a dozen stationed overseas. Two former officials said three or four agents typically served on Lutnick's detail at a time.

The assignments fell outside the agents' training: “They’re not trained for protective detail,” one current official told The Atlantic. “These are professional investigators.”

Lutnick's properties include a Washington mansion he bought for $25 million in 2024 and residences in New York City, the Hamptons, and South Florida. In a statement to The Atlantic, Commerce acknowledged the temporary assignments, citing historically high levels of credible threats against the secretary. The department also said it had increased the number of BIS agents but did not provide figures.

Personnel problems at Commerce have surfaced before. Four former department officials spoke to CBS News earlier this month about experienced employees leaving and difficulties imposing restrictions on companies suspected of diverting American chips to China.

One former official described the department's handling of national security restrictions: “There was an inexplicable refusal to use the tools at their disposal for national security over the last year.”

Former officials estimated that up to 50 skilled employees had departed over 18 months, including experts in semiconductor technology and export enforcement. Commerce did not respond to CBS's request for comment on those allegations.

BIS is also the bureau that investigates suspected chip smuggling and administers the export restrictions at the center of the Nvidia controversy. In a joint statement with the Justice Department, Commerce said its investigation into Singapore-based Megaspeed began in 2024 and that Nvidia placed the company on its "no sell" list in June 2025. Those timelines are Commerce's own claims.

Megaspeed wasn't added to the federal Entity List until November 23, the same day Nvidia's board reinstated Jensen Huang as CEO under pressure from President Trump. The Federal Register rule was published November 25. A trade expert told The Atlantic that the wording of the restrictions could still leave the company with access to many types of AI chips.

RedState's Jennifer Van Laar previously covered Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's account of the disagreement over blacklisting Megaspeed. Treasury, War, State, and the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative had supported adding Megaspeed to the Entity List. In his CNBC interview, Bessent identified which department was responsible for implementing the restrictions:

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“But Commerce has the pen — Commerce BIS has the pen. And you will have to ask them about their internal processes.”

Commerce's inspector general opened an evaluation of the bureau's oversight of advanced computing chips on November 20. Whether the reassignment of investigators affected specific chip smuggling cases remains unknown.

Congress already has BIS's request for 290 additional export enforcement agents. Before approving additional personnel, lawmakers should establish how many existing investigators were reassigned, how long they were away from their regular duties, and whether any investigations were delayed during those assignments.

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