‘Pink Pony… House?’ Chappell Roan’s Uncle to Run the Missouri House Floor

Chappell Roan’s uncle is getting his own microphone in Jefferson City. Missouri House Republicans chose state Rep. Darin Chappell as their next majority floor leader Wednesday, a day after he won reelection with about 62 percent of the vote.

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His niece got a giant pink pony for her Grammy performance. The Missouri House GOP gave Uncle Darin a graphic with his name, his new title, and a picture of him holding a stack of papers. You work with the stage budget you have.

Congratulations to our Majority Leader, Darin Chappell! https://t.co/g1jsHluuoY — Missouri House Republicans (@MOHouseGOP) November 4, 2026

Rudi Keller, deputy editor of the Missouri Independent, put the family connection right in his post about the leadership vote. If you know the name from “Pink Pony Club,” you’ve got the right family. If you live in his part of Greene County, Darin’s been your state rep since voters sent him to Jefferson City in 2022. He used to teach at Missouri State, and if you’ve ever had business at city hall in Chillicothe, Bolivar, or Seymour, he used to be the city administrator in all three.

.@DKChappell, conservative uncle of @ChappellRoan, chosen Majority Leader of the Missouri House #moleg — Rudi Keller (@RudiKellerMI) November 4, 2026

Chappell had a better Tuesday than a lot of his colleagues. Democrats flipped 16 Republican-held seats and ended the GOP’s two-thirds supermajority, which had held since 2012. They even picked up the downtown Jefferson City district that includes Republican Gov. Mike Kehoe’s official residence. When the House convenes in January, Republicans will still have 95 seats to the Democrats’ 68.

Ashley Aune, who leads the House Democrats, had her own name for life on the other side of a supermajority. She sounded glad to retire it.

“It feels really, really good to look towards the next General Assembly and not be a member of a super minority party.”

Getting 95 Republicans into the yes column is hard enough. Say Kehoe vetoes the bill. Even if Chappell brings every Republican back for an override, he still needs 14 Democrats to reach 109, a monumental task in today's environment. The Senate would need its own two-thirds vote, too.

The floor leader tells members what business is coming up. He can also ask to set a bill aside when it comes up for consideration, a handy option if the votes you expected on Monday look a little less solid by Tuesday.

His niece can get a room full of strangers to sing the same words at the same time. Come January, Uncle Darin gets to find out how many Missouri Republicans he can get to say “aye.”

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