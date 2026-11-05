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Another Setback for Spanberger’s Gun Ban As Judge Brings Virginia Itself Under the Injunction

Ben Smith Follow @BenSmithDC
Nov 05, 2026 8:00 AM
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Another Setback for Spanberger’s Gun Ban As Judge Brings Virginia Itself Under the Injunction
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

A Lancaster County judge has handed Gov. Abigail Spanberger (D) another courtroom setback, blocking Virginia’s state agencies from enforcing her ban on so-called assault firearms, including AR-15-style rifles, and on magazines that hold more than 15 rounds. Until Monday, Nov. 2, the preliminary injunction in Crump v. Katz was aimed at the Virginia State Police, whose superintendent, Jeffrey S. Katz, is the named defendant. Judge John S. Martin added the Commonwealth, its agencies and its employees over the state’s objection.

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The state lost on who the injunction covers, but Martin denied the rest of the plaintiffs’ motion, and the state agreed to that denial. The order doesn’t restate the deadline, but it keeps the earlier timetable, which, under the June 30 injunction, runs through Dec. 31 unless the court acts sooner. Martin carried over the terms of his earlier orders, so the state agencies he added have to follow the same rules the Virginia State Police have been under. 

Plaintiffs’ Motion is GRANTED to the extent that the Commonwealth of Virginia, its agencies and employees are hereby preliminarily enjoined subject to the same terms and duration outlined in the Preliminary Injunction entered June 30, 2026 and Order entered September 10, 2026.

Plaintiffs’ Motion is DENIED in all other respects.

The Gun Owners Foundation put both pages online. Counsel for the Commonwealth, including Assistant Attorneys General Calvin C. Brown and Pebbles I. Burgess, recorded their objection right under Martin’s signature.

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You can own a rifle legally for years and still run into Senate Bill 749 when you go to sell it. The bill Spanberger signed in May reaches the next owner, too, by restricting purchases and other transfers. It also restricts imports and manufacturing. Even if you keep the rifle, the law makes it a crime to buy, sell, or transfer magazines that hold more than 15 rounds. The statute doesn’t make simply owning one a crime.

For the person selling that rifle, this is a question about an ordinary transaction. For the state, it’s a chance to bring a criminal case. That’s a pretty good reason to welcome the judge’s decision to bring more of the state under the injunction while he hears the challenge.

Martin’s November order leaves local sheriffs, police departments and prosecutors unaddressed. Back in June, we reported that 13 Virginia Commonwealth’s attorneys had already said they wouldn’t enforce the ban. Spotsylvania County Commonwealth’s Attorney Ryan Mehaffey explained why he was willing to say so publicly.

“The assault weapons ban and the public carry ban are obviously unconstitutional. And it's incumbent upon constitutional officers in Virginia to come out and clearly state that they cannot be lawfully enforced, and to defend the people's rights to keep and bear arms.” 

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There’s also a separate case out of Washington County. In July, Judge Jeffrey Campbell broadened an injunction in Santolla v. Katz to apply statewide, effective July 21. Monday’s order came in Crump v. Katz, where the Commonwealth itself had been added as a defendant.

The Crump plaintiffs argue that the restrictions violate the right to keep and bear arms under Article I, Section 13 of the Virginia Constitution. Richmond still has to defend those restrictions in court. While it does, the Commonwealth, which objected to being covered, has to abide by the injunction.

Editor’s Note: The radical Left will stop at nothing to enact their extreme gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

Help us continue to report on and expose the Democrats’ gun-grabbing schemes. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ABIGAIL SPANBERGER | GUN BAN | GUN OWNERS | SECOND AMENDMENT | VIRGINIA | GUN CONTROL
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