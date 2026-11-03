Red Paint and a Warning at Susan Collins’ Maine Office Hours Before Polls Open

Hours before Maine voters went to the polls, someone dumped red paint outside Republican Sen. Susan Collins’ office in Biddeford, Maine, and scrawled “blood on her hands” in front of the door. Biddeford police said they received a call reporting the vandalism shortly before 11 PM Monday. It was the second time since late September that someone had defaced the same office.

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NEW: Susan Collins’ office was vandalized AGAIN overnight - the second time in a month. Photos show “BLOOD ON HER HANDS” spray-painted outside, with red paint poured across the sidewalk. Her campaign tells @FoxNews the staff is “undeterred.” https://t.co/PB1cP4r2gj — Alexis McAdams (@AlexisMcAdamsTV) November 3, 2026

It sure looks like somebody wanted to get one last scare in before Election Day. Whoever left the message chose the entrance to a Senate office, where staffers show up to work, and constituents go for help. The paint was washed away by Tuesday morning, but staff members were shaken.

Collins’ chief of staff, Katie Brown, called the vandalism the second attempt to intimidate Collins and her staff at the Biddeford office. She also made clear that the people who work there were carrying on with their day. “These tactics are disturbing, but not effective. Our staff is undeterred and on the job.”

We covered the first incident on Sept. 28, when Maine Republican state Sen. Matt Harrington shared a photo of a vulgar insult invoking President Donald Trump spray-painted across the office’s front doors. Brown said at the time that the Biddeford constituent service office would stay open. Five weeks later, she had to tell people essentially the same thing.

Our September coverage also noted that Democrat Troy Jackson had repeatedly claimed Trump “owns” Collins. That was part of the campaign rhetoric surrounding the first incident, though Jackson has condemned both acts of vandalism. Who painted the doors in September and who left Monday night’s message remain open questions.

Collins said her home in Bangor had been egged about a week before the September vandalism. She told a Maine radio station that eggs hit the garage door, front porch, a window, and the front door.

The Biddeford office had already seen a confrontation over the summer. In July, after an officer fatally shot 26-year-old Johan Sebastián Guerrero in an incident involving Immigration and Customs Enforcement, protesters went through the office’s front doors chanting “vote her out.”

Collins told voters at a campaign stop in Presque Isle that she called the head of the Biddeford office to make sure she was OK. She made that call on the morning she asked Maine voters for a sixth term.

Collins and Jackson have had plenty of chances to make their cases. At their final debate, Jackson told Collins to “shut up,” a moment Collins and the NRSC turned into a late campaign ad. Maine voters can weigh that exchange, the candidates’ records, and whatever else they’ve heard over the last few months when they fill out their ballots.

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I’d rather see Collins win. If you feel differently, make your case to your neighbors. Either way, if you haven’t voted yet, go. The people who answer the phones in Biddeford ought to be able to walk through the front door without wondering what somebody left for them overnight.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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