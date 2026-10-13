Metallica Frontman Slams Leftist Entertainers' Political Rants: 'Not Here to Influence You'

It seems that, for as long as there have been musicians and concerts, a few have felt the need to proclaim their political beliefs to the world. It may have started to become more prominent in the '60s with the Vietnam War. But in recent decades, as America has become increasingly politically divided, the number of musicians and artists who spew their political agendas appears to have gone off the charts. That is, until now. Enter heavy metal band Metallica.

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Now more than ever, our music industry needs more James Hetfield from Metallica and less Macklemore. https://t.co/EdM7qglZBE — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) October 12, 2026

On Saturday in Las Vegas, Metallica took to the stage to do what they do best: heavy metal rock 'n' roll. In what was a total breath of fresh air, frontman James Hetfield acknowledged the efforts of the audience to come to the show, saying:

"Unless you live in Vegas, you've come a long way to spend some time with Metallica. We're grateful for that — your travels, the money you spend, the time it took, thanks for coming to celebrate with us."

Then, without naming names (he really didn't need to), Hetfield had another message for the crowd — but it may have also been a message to his fellow left-wing artists for their political lectures to their own audiences and their obvious belief that they are so much smarter:

"I just gotta say, Metallica is not here, like some other entertainers, to influence you with their bulls---, OK? We are here … no bulls--- … we're here to forget about all the outside s---, OK? Metallica's agenda is love, energy and heavy music, baby!"

Nothing but love, energy, and heavy music. What a concept. It was a stark contrast to the recent rantings about Palestine and Gaza by rapper Macklemore, while on tour with singer Ed Sheeran. When he was dropped from Sheeran's tour, all the other artists on the tour dropped out in support of Macklemore. The tour was scheduled to perform at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts; however, owner Robert Kraft pointed out the rappers' previous antisemitic antics and announced he "would not be allowed to perform" at the stadium. As for Sheeran, before the woke mob could cancel him, he caved, said he was "appalled" by the conflict, and promptly straddled both sides of the political fence.

The Metallica frontman seemingly took a pot shot at artists who use their platforms for political means during a brief speech on stage in Las Vegas https://t.co/hJkkL4O3TQ — Metal Hammer (@MetalHammer) October 12, 2026

James Hetfield got loud cheers from the crowd after his statements — that should get the attention of his fellow lefty musicians. But it won't. Having seen Ted Nugent live several times, he comes fully loaded with his pro-American, Second Amendment paraphernalia. But most Ted fans are well aware of what they are getting at one of his shows, and you can choose not to go. It's a bit different than having already spent money on a ticket, parking, and maybe a drink or two, only to have an explosion of leftist drivel right in the middle of the show. Perhaps on the other side of that coin, having also seen Prince at least twice, he would make it a point to mention that his audience was made up of all people, black, white, and everything in between. It was something he was obviously very proud of. Like Hetfield, Prince instinctively knew that music was supposed to bring people together.

Michael Jordan famously once said, "Republicans buy sneakers too." In the midst of all the leftist buffoonery in the entertainment world, James Hetfield and Metallica are making sure people remember that.

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WARNING: LANGUAGE!

Metallica's James Hetfield BLASTS other celebrities who push their political opinions on fans “Metallica is not here like some other entertainers to influence you with their bullshit” 🔥 https://t.co/iSAtVLQXtX — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 12, 2026

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