CVS Pharmacy to Pay Out $315M for Illegally Filled Opioid Scripts and Bogus Claims to Federal Govt.

On Tuesday, the Office of Public Affairs for the Department of Justice announced that pharmacy chain CVS and related corporate entities have agreed to a $315 million payout that would settle accusations that from October 2013 to December 2025, pharmacies illegally filled prescriptions for opioids and other controlled substances, then sought compensation for many of the fraudulent prescriptions from Medicare and other federal government healthcare-related programs.

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The U.S. government alleged that CVS knowingly filled prescriptions for controlled substances that lacked a legitimate medical purpose, weren’t valid or weren’t issued in the usual course of professional practice. https://t.co/Y7xaftSYUV — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) October 13, 2026

Associate Attorney General Stanley E. Woodward, Jr. said of the settlement:

“Not only does this settlement hold bad actors accountable for their fraudulent activities, but Americans are safer because of it. Today’s settlement is a significant milestone in the Justice Department’s efforts to combat the opioid epidemic by cracking down on pharmacies who unlawfully fulfill prescriptions for controlled substances.”

The government complaint was filed in December 2024 and alleged that CVS knowingly filled prescriptions for controlled substances that did not have a legitimate medical purpose, were not valid, or were not prescribed in the usual course of a professional practice. The complaint went on to allege that CVS filled prescriptions for dangerous and excessive amounts of opioids, filled prescriptions too early, or filled so-called "trinity" prescriptions, which are an often-abused cocktail of an opioid, a benzodiazepine, which is a sedative, and a muscle relaxer. The government also alleged that CVS pharmacists were filling prescriptions from "pill mill' prescribers, ignoring warning signs about where the prescriptions were coming from. Many of the prescriptions went on to be billed and reimbursed by Medicare and other healthcare programs.

Then, there were the performance standards that come from above, like incentive compensation. But also, as someone who lived it, there is the age-old problem of pharmacy staffing, whether retail or hospital. CVS failed to employ enough pharmacists to serve their patients and also to be in compliance with legal liabilities. But perhaps the most disturbing was the fact that corporate policy prevented pharmacists from warning each other about questionable prescribers.

JUST IN: CVS to pay $315 million to settle allegations that its pharmacies filled unlawful opioid prescriptions & submitted fraudulent claims to Medicare for them. — Polymarket (@Polymarket) October 13, 2026

The government filed the lawsuit in 2024 on behalf of former CVS employee Hillary Estright under the whistleblower provision of the False Claims Act (FCA). The lawsuit accused CVS of violating the Controlled Substances Act and the False Claims Act.

While this is exactly the kind of waste, fraud, and abuse the Trump administration is laser-focused on getting rid of, the actions of pharmacies like CVS make it hard for legitimate prescriptions for patients who manage chronic pain to get necessary medications. But then there is the massive opioid addiction crisis in the U.S. It affects Americans from every walk of life, from every corner of the country. By seemingly handing out opioids like candy, CVS is complicit in a problem that is killing thousands of Americans every year.

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A hefty payout is a good start, but maybe requiring CVS to institute an opioid recovery program would go a long way toward reversing the problem they participated in.

$315M from CVS for feeding pill mills on the taxpayer’s dime. The Trump @TheJusticeDept under AG Todd Blanche is taking the fight to the opioid crisis, and nobody’s too big to pay. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/HqVftxDRi5 — Max Castroparedes (@mcastro1836) October 13, 2026

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