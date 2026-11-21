In breaking news, Bahrain was targeted by Iranian drones on Saturday, with minor damage and no injuries being reported, according to multiple outlets.

Bahrain's Interior Ministry released a statement on X, calling the attack aimed at a civilian industrial facility "heinous Iranian aggression":

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As a result of the heinous Iranian aggression, a civilian industrial facility was targeted, causing a fire at the site. Civil Defence is working to bring the fire under control. Preliminary reports indicate material damage, with no injuries reported. #Bahrain #MOI — وزارة الداخلية - Ministry of Interior (@moi_bahrain) November 21, 2026

It read:

As a result of the heinous Iranian aggression, a civilian industrial facility was targeted, causing a fire at the site. Civil Defence is working to bring the fire under control. Preliminary reports indicate material damage, with no injuries reported.

Sky News Arabia also reported that the minor damage was caused by "shrapnel" when the drones were destroyed:

قوة دفاع البحرين: شظايا عمليات الاعتراض تسببت في أضرار مادية طفيفة ولا إصابات — سكاي نيوز عربية-عاجل (@SkyNewsArabia_B) November 21, 2026

Bahrain Defence Force: Shrapnel from interception operations caused minor property damage and no injuries.

According to a CBS News report, a U.S. official confirmed that "Iran launched new attack attempts, but there were no impacts to U.S. forces or military assets in the region."

The report continued:

This latest incident marks the fourth attempted attack by Iran in Bahrain in roughly a week, a sharp escalation following a relative lull of about two months in attacks linked to Iran on U.S.-associated targets in the Gulf.

It's worth noting that Bahrain is host of the U.S. Navy's Fifth Fleet, as the reporting above shared.

This is a developing story. RedState will provide updates as warranted.

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