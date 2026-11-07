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President Trump Announces He Has Offered the WH Press Sec Job to UFC's Dana White

Becca Lower Follow @BeccaJLower
Nov 07, 2026 2:22 PM
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President Trump Announces He Has Offered the WH Press Sec Job to UFC's Dana White
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

On Saturday, President Trump made a surprising announcement about who might be standing behind the press room podium in White House briefings as Press Secretary.

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Fox News' Bill Melugin shared the news that the President had made the offer of the job to Ultimate Fighting Championship's (UFC) Dana White, which Trump wrote about in a new Truth Social post. (Take a look at the post there, for images of the staffers he mentions below.)

The post reads:

I am pleased to announce that the Great Dana White, a violent Fighter and Warrior, has been offered the job of Press Secretary of the United States. I have requested that he bring with him assistants, even though some are not from our Country, of Islam Makhachev, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Justin Gaethje, Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes, and Kayla Harris. We need these people to defend us against the Lunatic Left. Dana will be a Press Secretary like none other. Dana, please take the job! President DONALD J. TRUMP

The announcement about Pres. Trump's longtime friend and ally comes just hours after he tapped Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller as the new Chief of Staff in the lame duck presidency period. This news about White should rile up the Left as well. Stay tuned.

This is a breaking story. We will bring you more information as warranted.

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News Topics DONALD TRUMP | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION | WHITE HOUSE | FOX NEWS
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