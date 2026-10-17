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At Least 2 Dead After Driver Plows Into Soccer Field Crowd in Wichita, Kansas; Suspect in Custody

Becca Lower Follow @BeccaJLower
Oct 17, 2026 7:18 PM
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At Least 2 Dead After Driver Plows Into Soccer Field Crowd in Wichita, Kansas; Suspect in Custody
Townhall Media

There's breaking news tonight out of Kansas on a tragic incident involving a driver and people standing on a soccer field in Wichita, in which at least two were killed and an unknown number of others injured, according to multiple reports.

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via CBS News:

At least two people were killed after a driver drove onto a soccer field Saturday in Wichita, Kansas, authorities said.

A child and an adult were killed during a soccer game at Stryker Soccer Complex, said Aaron Moses, a captain and executive officer with the Wichita Police Department. It was unclear how many people were injured.

The driver was taken into custody, authorities said. Two juveniles were also inside the vehicle at the time, Moses said.

The City of Wichita said in a statement that all events at the soccer complex have been canceled until further notice.

Police Captain Aaron Moses said in a news conference that there is "no ongoing threat":

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NEWS: Wichita Police Captain Aaron Moses announced that two people have been killed and the driver of a black Chevy Silverado has been arrested after MOWING DOWN people on the youth soccer fields at Stryker Sports Complex on Saturday afternoon.

“We have two fatalities confirmed here at the scene and multiple other casualties with individuals transported to area hospitals. The vehicle involved in this incident remained at the scene. The driver of that vehicle is currently in our custody. There is no additional ongoing threat to the public from that driver.”

This is a developing story, and RedState will provide updates as more information becomes available.

News Topics CRIME | KANSAS | SPORTS
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