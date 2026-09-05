Rancher Tells Trump a Story Showing Why Radical AZ Gov. Katie Hobbs Must Lose in Midterms

It appears something important for the midterms went under the radar yesterday.

Friday's signing ceremony in the Oval Office featured members of the media gaggle pitching President Trump a bevy of good and bad questions, with him giving his undiluted opinions on the smashing, newly released August job report, the Federal Reserve, and more, as RedState wrote previously.

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Anyway, a couple of the executive orders had to do with supporting America's ranchers, which the Agriculture Department (USDA) shared more information about on X.

Building back our Great American Cattle Herd starts with putting American ranchers first 🇺🇸



Today, @POTUS signed two Executive Orders directing action on:



🐺 Livestock losses caused by predators

🌎 Country of origin labeling for beef

💪 Packers and Stockyards Act enforcement

🚚… pic.twitter.com/WodF818HTt — Dept. of Agriculture (@USDA) September 4, 2026

Building back our Great American Cattle Herd starts with putting American ranchers first 🇺🇸 Today, @POTUS signed two Executive Orders directing action on: 🐺 Livestock losses caused by predators 🌎 Country of origin labeling for beef 💪 Packers and Stockyards Act enforcement 🚚 Processing and market access for American meat producers

At one point, the president was talking with Arizona rancher Casey Murph about the night-and-day change from the Biden administration to Trump 47 on the border, saying that "zero illegal aliens have come through the Southern border in the last 14 months."

Murph chimed in that Democrat Gov. Katie Hobbs (AZ), who is battling against GOP nominee Rep. Andy Biggs (AZ-05) in the gubernatorial race, is standing in the way of those efforts by DHS.

"There's a lot of them that Katie Hobbs is protecting," he said, "and we have to get those out."

Pres. Trump agreed, saying that the WH has to fight her all the time, and "she's bad news."

One of those fights by Republicans, over whether Arizona must require people registering to vote to prove they're U.S. citizens, just made its way to the U.S. Supreme Court this week.

What should not have been overlooked Friday was something the legacy media did not find any curiosity about: the story the rancher told Trump about the horrible ways Hobbs is catering to green energy interests instead of ordinary citizens like him:

Pissed off Rancher tells President Trump that Arizona Democrat Governor Katie Hobbs is trying to take his land from him to install… solar panels.



Thanks to Trump’s Agriculture Secretary, Brooke Rollins, she stopped it.



Great Job @SecRollins!!!!!https://t.co/KKeBDKNZ2N https://t.co/IxyczY762b pic.twitter.com/eyDr1I02Xv — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) September 4, 2026

Like many everyday working men and women, the rancher told it like it is.

He said, "A ranch on state ground that I lease, it's been in my family for over 100 years, Katie Hobbs has offered those lands up to solar development companies."

Trump, shaking his head, said that would leave a "10 mile by 10 mile solar piece of black plastic" where his ranch used to be.

The rancher's answer was chilling. "If it had not been for your secretary of agriculture, I would already be gone, sir," he said, gesturing to USDA Sec. Brooke Rollins.

"She's managed to hold them off, not permanently, but if it had not been for her, I would not be a rancher anymore," Murph added.

This inexcusable and callous action by the Dem candidate could have implications during the Copper State's November election, if enough voters learn about it. Thoughout the election season, Hobbs has tried to hide her radical ways.

You might remember that she picked a former Republican mayor as her lieutenant governor/running mate, in a vain attempt to seem like she can work across the aisle. Her actions show otherwise, with a record number of vetoes against the Republican-majority legislature by a Democrat AZ governor. There are also the corruption allegations she refuses to answer questions about:

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🚨🚨 “It’s the story that won’t go away…”



ROUGH segment for Katie Hobbs, who won’t disclose donors to her shadowy dark-money fund and still can’t shake the corruption allegations. pic.twitter.com/vsnEfOWyXv — Drew Sexton (@drewsexton23) September 2, 2026

Arizona Republican Party Chairman Sergio Arellano called on Arizonans to see through Hobbs' disguise, the same way rancher Casey Murph has, and vote for Biggs and his running mate in the midterms.

Hear it from one of our very own AZ Ranchers @caseymurph1 , Hobbs is bad news . We must elect @andybiggs4az to protect hard working Arizonans from Goverment overreach. https://t.co/O0uvrLs5ko — Sergio Arellano (@SurgeShow) September 5, 2026

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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