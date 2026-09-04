Trump Has More to Say on the Stellar August Jobs Report, Wall Street, and Interest Rates

The August jobs report from the Labor Department crushed expectations upon its release on Friday, coming in at nearly three times what analysts projected (53,000), with 162,000 jobs added, as RedState wrote earlier.

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Nick Arama said, "One of the biggest things people took note of was how the growth was where it should be — in private sector jobs. Private payrolls were up 127,000, when they were expecting 43,000."

In highlighting the win for the administration, Salem Media host and CNN commentator Scott Jennings called the Trump 47 White House concentrating on reducing what had become a bloated federal workforce under Biden while increasing the private sector "an incredible story." It's one that many are not hearing - especially from the legacy media:

This is an incredible story almost nobody knows ... Trump & the GOP have prioritized private sector payrolls over government. https://t.co/W0QObDjODM — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) September 4, 2026

That might be part of the reason President Trump swiftly jumped into the conversation, with his initial thoughts on the matter, in a Truth Social post, praising the "[g]reat jobs number just announced, breaking all estimates (except mine!) by double and triple," then urging the Federal Reserve to take it as an indicator to lower interest rates:

"Lower the interest rates because the U.S.A. is a much stronger credit than it was just a short time ago!" he wrote. "A STRONG COUNTRY MEANS A LOWER INTEREST RATE - IT’S A BETTER CREDIT…Very simple! We should have the LOWEST RATE of any country in the World, like 'the old days.'”

"Without the United States agreeing to allow them their big surpluses, and we could stop that immediately, they would no longer be considered financially ELITE!" he added.

The president also gave a backhanded compliment to the U.S. Supreme Court for one part of its recent tariffs decision, writing, "LOWER THE RATE OR I’LL STOP TRADING WITH COUNTRIES WITH WHICH WE HAVE A DEFICIT, which the U.S. Supreme Court, in its ridiculous and very costly Tariff decision, strongly acknowledged 'the President' has an absolute right to do. IT’S BETTER THAN TARIFFS!"

He also directed a part of the message to new Fed Chair Kevin Warsh about the central bank's next move:

The Fed Board, with its great new leader, must get smart - BE PATRIOTS for a change. High interest rates put the U.S.A. at a very unfair disadvantage, and I won’t allow that to happen!

But he had more to say on the economic report, the cause of inflation, and how Wall Street reacted negatively to it later on Friday, during an open-media, executive order signing ceremony in the Oval Office.

🚨BREAKING: Trump says he predicted the stock market would fall on good jobs news, moments before it happened.



"I said, watch, the stock market will go down because we have good numbers."



"Growth does not cause inflation. Stupidity causes inflation." pic.twitter.com/I5101CqnsB — Coin Bureau (@coinbureau) September 4, 2026

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His remarks tie in to an updated Truth Social post he shared ahead of the event, with more about the stock market's sell-off and, yes, interest rates:

"How crazy is this? We just got GREAT Numbers on Jobs, the Market should go UP, because our Credit and Economy are better but, as always, for the past 25 years, the Stock Market goes DOWN, because we’re living under False Reality that if things are good, you’ve got to '“KILL IT' because of a 'fear' of Inflation," he wrote.

Trump said "[i]t should be the opposite, and always was until 25 years ago. If we stay with this Theory, we will never be able to have the True Economic Greatness for our Country that it deserves, because every time we do well, the stupid people want to immediately stop this Great Upward Momentum," repeating 'GROWTH DOES NOT CAUSE INFLATION!'"

"I knew this morning as soon as I looked at these fantastic Job Numbers that the Market would go down when it should be going UP like a Rocketship," Trump continued. "We should be doing GDP of 15 and 20%, not 2, 3, and 4%, and America should become Far Greater Financially than it is right now. Our Debt would be paid off, and all of these other things would happen."

Then he once again returned to the interest rate, writing that people should "[r]emember, every point in the Interest Rate costs the U.S. 650 Billion Dollars a year. We should pay the Lowest Interest Rates in the World because we make everything run, and give otherwise failed countries Great Economic Wealth! Thank you for your attention to this matter."

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You can watch his full remarks from the Oval Office on the jobs report below, including about what the second Trump administration has had to overcome with the soaring inflation under former Pres. Joe Biden:

President Trump says egg and beef prices are trending downward after his administration inherited elevated food prices and inflation.



He also pointed to the latest jobs report, highlighting 162,000 new jobs, which he said was roughly five times higher than projected.



Watch OAN… pic.twitter.com/VV2Q6cPEYw — One America News (@OANN) September 4, 2026

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.

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