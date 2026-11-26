Embattled Trump-appointed prosecutor Bill Essayli can, thanks to a new ruling by the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, go on carrying out his duties as first assistant United States attorney for the Central District of California. For now. There's more to come, but for the time being, it's a reprieve.

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Los Angeles’ top federal prosecutor Bill Essayli has won another temporary reprieve in his fight to keep his job, with a federal appeals court putting a judge’s order to disqualify him on ice while the US Supreme Court weighs a similar legal battle in Nevada. The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals granted the Trump administration’s request Wednesday to pause US District Judge J. Michael Seabright’s ruling that Essayli was unlawfully serving as the Los Angeles-based district’s top prosecutor.

The legal case stems from Essayli's continued exercise of U.S. attorney authority after his temporary appointment expired, without Senate confirmation. Judge Michael Seabright had previously ordered that Mr. Essayli was not to be allowed to participate in, or supervise any attorneys working on, two particular criminal cases. Judge Seabright, however, delayed his own order to allow for the federal government to appeal. Essayli is, Judge Seabright determined, acting as a "de facto" U.S. Attorney without Senate confirmation.

Now, the 9th Circuit has ruled that Mr. Essayli can continue in the role for now.

The appellate court’s move allows Essayli to continue running the federal prosecutor’s office for now, despite Seabright’s finding that he was improperly wielding the authority of a US attorney without Senate confirmation. The ruling keeps a potentially explosive legal fight over the Trump administration’s appointment of federal prosecutors on hold, with the Supreme Court expected to weigh a similar dispute involving Nevada prosecutor Sigal Chattah.

The argument against Essayli continuing in the role appears to center around the Trump administration's use of the term "first assistant" while allowing the full powers of a U.S. attorney, to put Mr. Essayli in the role without Senate confirmation.

Bill Essayli can continue exercising his delegated prosecutorial authority for now, pending further developments in the related Nevada case.

Before this, Bilal Ali "Bill" Essayli also served in the California State Assembly as the Republican representative for the 63rd Assembly District, before moving on to serve as interim U.S. attorney for the Central District of California, under a rule that allows the Attorney General to fill vacancies without Senate confirmation for 120 days.

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