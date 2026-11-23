Thanksgiving is now only a few days away, and boy, if that holiday doesn’t mark the beginning of a couple of really dark months we have, pretty much one on either side of the winter solstice. In a little under three weeks, though, the sun starts its slow way back north again, the days start getting longer, and all in good time, spring will meander north, bringing with it another lovely Alaska summer. Don’t get me wrong; I love the winters here. But by April or so, I’m always ready for spring.

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Now then, almost every state has its own embarrassing urban areas to contend with. For us, it’s Anchorage, and there’s a reason many Alaskans will tell you that “you can drive from Anchorage to Alaska in about 90 minutes.” That’s about how long it takes to go north on the George Parks Highway to Big Lake Road, where a sign tells travelers, “real Alaska starts here.”

Anchorage has been the scene of some odd stuff, but I’ve gotta tell you, I never expected a giant IUD – and yet, that’s what we have. Have a look.

20-Foot IUD erected in downtown Anchorage; discussion with activists reveals key concessions By Natalie Spaulding On the morning of November 17, 2026, Americans for Contraception erected a 20-foot-tall inflatable IUD nicknamed “FREEDA Womb” on the Denali Park Strip in downtown Anchorage. The group, which has toured the oversized device in cities and campuses across the country as part of its national campaign, described the display as an effort to educate the public on the “importance of protecting the right to contraception” and to “raise awareness of threats” to that access. The demonstration targeted U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski in connection with the pending nomination of Dr. Heidi Overton as FDA Commissioner. A female spokesperson for the group stated that the goal was to urge Murkowski to continue “protecting the right to contraception,” which she described as under threat from Overton. She noted that Overton opposes the use of IUDs and mifepristone as birth control because of their abortifacient properties. When pressed that mifepristone is in fact an abortifacient, the spokesperson agreed. On IUDs, she asserted they do not cause abortions. Asked why Overton would hold that view, she said she did not know and directed the question to a male colleague. Continue reading with link in reply! @AFContraception @AKFamilyCouncil @lisamurkowski @HeidiOverton @FDA — Must Read Alaska (@MustReadAlaska) November 17, 2026

The post states in part:

On the morning of November 17, 2026, Americans for Contraception erected a 20-foot-tall inflatable IUD nicknamed “FREEDA Womb” on the Denali Park Strip in downtown Anchorage. The group, which has toured the oversized device in cities and campuses across the country as part of its national campaign, described the display as an effort to educate the public on the “importance of protecting the right to contraception” and to “raise awareness of threats” to that access. The demonstration targeted U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski in connection with the pending nomination of Dr. Heidi Overton as FDA Commissioner. A female spokesperson for the group stated that the goal was to urge Murkowski to continue “protecting the right to contraception,” which she described as under threat from Overton. She noted that Overton opposes the use of IUDs and mifepristone as birth control because of their abortifacient properties.

Oh, for the luvva Pete. I mean, what on Earth makes people think this is appropriate? Anywhere? Sure, free speech and all that, but honestly, show a little class. And honestly, there’s not going to be any threat to contraception from Dr. Overton, and even if there were, I would remind that “female spokesperson” of the 100 percent sure and certain method of contraception that my wife’s grandmother used to advocate: “Take two aspirin, and hold them between your knees.”

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Alaska Man score: Nil. This is just too dumb for words.

Now, a great Alaska tradition is shaping up: the 2027 Iron Dog race, and this year there are a surprising number of family members competing.

The 28-team field is officially set for the 2027 Iron Dog snowmachine race, and among that list of duos, six feature two racers with the same last name — an indication that for some, nothing brings family together quite like a 2,318-mile trek through the frozen, remote Alaskan tundra. “I think we’re both super competitive,” Kenneth Kleewein, half of one such duo alongside his brother Kruz, said. “We just want to do well. We want to be on that podium and want to eventually, hopefully win the race.” And the Kleeweins aren’t the only family competing: Randy Hunter Jr. last ran the race in 2008 and is coming out of retirement to team up with his son Owen. “The last few years, we’ve been doing some racing across the state,” Hunter said. “Been out riding with him, and it’s just in your blood, and I enjoy doing it.” As with the Kleeweins, Hunter expects himself and his son to play balancing roles. “He just wants to go,” he said. “So it’ll be fun. He’s going to keep me grounded. We ride really well together.”

That’s a great way for family to spend some time together, and boy howdy, there just ain’t much of anything more Alaskan than a snow machine race. The Iron Dog will get underway in February. Stay tuned.

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Alaska Man score: 5 new snow machines.

Now then, more about birds!

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