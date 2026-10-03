CNN Gets Wrecked on Air When They Raise Dem Narrative About Trump's Health

If you've watched President Donald Trump, and you recall Joe Biden's occupation of the White House, you know it's like night and day in terms of health and energy.

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While Biden had a barely there schedule, Trump is constantly going. Right now he's flying all over, campaigning on behalf of candidates for the midterms, in addition to all his presidential trips and duties as well. He keeps a schedule that many younger men could probably not keep up with.

Yet Democrats have been trying to push a narrative about his health for some time. I think it started as an effort to blunt the reality of Biden's actual issues. But Democrats and media weren't straight about those issues with the American public when it came to Biden, and now they want to spread garbage about Trump. However, it gets pretty dumb when we can see Trump's energy and hectic schedule before our eyes. That doesn't stop the Democrats from trying to sling bull, and their media will eagerly lap it up and promote it to the public.

Case in point: CNN's Kasie Hunt. She was interviewing Time reporter Eric Cortellessa about his coverage of the president and what he's observed. But she had to seed the field first, saying Trump seemed to be struggling to hear Cortellessa's questions and claimed there were "a lot of Democrats" making allegations about his health and fitness for office.

💥NEW: CNN viewers will *HATE* this answer by the TIME Magazine reporter who just interviewed TRUMP💥



CNN's Kasie Hunt asked a leading question about Trump's health — but TIME's Eric Cortellessa didn't take the bait.



Hunt claimed Trump seemed to be struggling to hear… pic.twitter.com/Dcgk6ZXLzx — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) October 2, 2026

But Cortellessa doesn't bite. In fact, he completely does the opposite, by explaining Trump's energy.

"I do think he maintains a very high level of stamina. I mean, he's traveling all across the country. He doesn't sleep a lot. He works from, you know, the wee hours of the morning to late at night. His stamina seems to be just as hight as its been."

Whoops, well, that just wrecked that narrative, didn't it? Fortunately, Cortellessa was straight-up in noting Trump's vigor, and how Trump is always working.

The media and the Democrats want to act like he's Biden - when they weren't straight about Biden's issues. I'm constantly seeing Democrats on X trying to push the claims that are nonsense, there's a whole counter-culture of ridiculous conspiracy theories based on their own feverish Trump Derangement bubble. But anyone with eyes who is honest can see that's a ridiculous effort. Unlike Biden, he's always in the public eye, he's not hiding. He's always taking questions from the media, and often taking them down in the process.

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FRIDAY NIGHT TRUMP DANCE IN MOBILE



THANK YOU, ALABAMA! pic.twitter.com/1yb1ZSgeEn — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 3, 2026

But once again, CNN suggests something that runs counter to the facts when it comes to Trump. And you wonder why he has an issue with them. Not only did Hunt get stomped by the facts, so did that Democrat narrative.

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