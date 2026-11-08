Ex-NYPD School Aide Arrested in Katie Suarez Murder

Katie Suarez was a resident of New York, out for a jog on October 30, when for no apparent reason she was attacked and stabbed. She later died of her injuries.

On Saturday, 27-year-old Sayed Mohassib was arrested and faces charges of second-degree murder. But it's his background, as well as his employment, that are really alarming.

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Only in NY: Sayed Mohassib, the 27-year old-school teacher accused of murdering a 28-year-old jogger, Katie Suarez on October 30, returned to work the Monday after the killing & was assigned to a classroom with students. Police charged Mohassib with second-degree murder, tampering with physical evidence, & weapons possession. Before the murder, he was already on the NYPD’s radar. Police were called two years ago after his mother & sister “told cops that he threatened to chop them up.” Mohassib also served as an NYPD officer “for just a month.” About a month after leaving, he tried to get his job back “but was denied” after supervisors “noticed that he was exhibiting concerning behavior & appeared disheveled … & was acting erratically.” In lieu of employment, the NYPD sent him to Bellevue Hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.

He was already on the NYPD's radar? He worked for the NYPD, for "just a month." There are reports that he joined the Marines, but was kicked out on "psychiatric grounds," after which the NYPD refused to take him back.

So, he got a job in a school. Yes, really.



A DoE spokesperson says he is suspended & “will be fired … if he’s convicted.” Lawmakers from southern Brooklyn, state Sen. Andrew Gounardes & Assemblymember-elect Chris McCreight, say the revelation “raises serious questions about how he came to be employed in a local public school” & warrants “a full investigation” of his “hiring & continued employment.” Mohassib is an ex-Marine discharged on psychiatric grounds. If Mohassib passed the Dept. of Education’s background screening, who else has?

A local report has more details.

According to police, Mohassib worked at P.S. 200 in Bensonhurst. He reportedly returned to work after Suarez's killing. "We have suspended this individual and will move to terminate employment pending the outcome of the conviction. We are supporting the NYPD in their investigation however is needed," a statement from NYC Schools said. More than two years ago, sources said, in Sept. 2024, Mohassib was picked up by police and taken to Coney Island Hospital to be treated for mental health concerns. According to police sources, his mother and sister told police that Mohassib had threatened to chop them into pieces.

And yet, he was able to join the NYPD, however briefly, and the Marine Corps, again however briefly; and the very worst part of all, after being discharged from the Marines on mental health issues, after he reportedly threatened to murder his mother and sister, he managed to get a job in a public school.

In a school.

Look, here's the thing: in a sane world, this guy would have been tossed into a padded room for threatening to chop up his mother and sister. He certainly should have been entered into a big red-letter roster in every school in the five boroughs, stating "this guy's dangerous." What failed in the background check system at P.S. 200 that they hired this goblin? Do they even have a background check system at P.S. 200? Or did they know about it and hire him anyway, in a fuzzy-headed notion of "compassion" or some other such horse squeeze?

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At least, we can suppose, he didn't take it into his addled head to go after the children of P.S. 200 instead of a random jogger; the one is horrible, while the other would have been more horrible.

And once again, the justice system in New York has failed, a young woman is dead because of it, and the lunatics are still in charge of the asylum.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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