Idahoans Set to Decide Critical Ballot Issue: Choosing a State Gun

Federalism is a great thing. What works in California may not work in South Carolina, what works in Florida may not work in Alaska. That's one of the primary reasons our nation is set up the way it is, so that each state can arrange internal matters in accordance with that state's voters, in accordance with each state's unique culture. And, yeah, you know each state has some of its own unique cultures; just look at Florida, Texas, California, or Alaska.

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Or, you could look at Idaho, where the 2026 midterm election ballot includes a non-binding advisory question asking Idahoans to express their choice for a state gun.

I think it's a good idea.

LOL Idaho is voting on a state gun. This is the most Idaho thing I’ve seen https://t.co/bVS1RkUBWF — BeshearStan (@BeshearStan) November 3, 2026

Here's the Ballotpedia entry for this question. The choices are these:

Winchester Model 1894 (.30-30)

Winchester Model 1873 "Gun that Won the West" (.44-40)

1873 Colt Single Action Army Revolver "Peacemaker" (.45 Colt)

M1 Garand Rifle (.30-06)

Colt M1911 .45 Automatic Colt pistol (.45 ACP)

Remington Model 700 bolt-action rifle (.30-06)

Those are solid choices. Were I an Idahoan, I'd be torn between the Model 1894 Winchester (pre-64, obviously), the Colt Single Action Army, and the Colt-Browning 1911. And, yes, it's no coincidence that two of my three picks sprang from the agile brain of the Leonardo da Vinci of guns, John Browning.

As it happens, 11 states already have state guns: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Utah, Indiana, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Tennessee, Texas, and Missouri. Utah was the first state to designate a state gun, in 2011, and they chose the aforementioned Colt-Browning 1911. Alaska's choice was the pre-64 (yes, they specified) Model 70 Winchester, and that's a fine pick; this is, after all, the Rifleman's Rifle. Most of these states seemed to go for a state gun with a historic angle, like West Virginia's pick, the Hall Model 1819 flintlock breechloader, and Missouri with the Hawken rifle. But Tennessee went with the Barrett M82 .50 BMG rifle, and Arkansas went generic, simply specifying "shotgun."

It was mildly disappointing that the great state of Iowa, where I grew up, doesn't yet have a state gun. But were I to suggest one, it would be either the Mossberg 500 or the Remington 870, both pump-action repeaters in 12 gauge, as befits Iowa's great reputation as a place to bag big farm-country ringneck pheasants and fat, eminently edible cottontail rabbits. As for the state of Colorado which was my home for 30 years, they've gone too far off the deep end to consider such a measure, but if I were to make a recommendation, I'd probably go again with the pre-64 Model 70, in honor of Colorado's great tradition of hunting elk and mule deer. That's probably a lost cause for Colorado, though. Wyoming, are you paying attention?

This may be one of the unintended consequences of our founding principle of federalism. But it's all part of each state's unique identity. States have state birds, state mammals, state flowers, state minerals; why not state guns?

So, Idahoans, on this election day, choose carefully and choose well!

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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