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Clinton Judge Frees Illegal Who Then Assaults MN Woman on Video

Ward Clark Follow @TheGreatLander
Nov 02, 2026 2:38 PM
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Clinton Judge Frees Illegal Who Then Assaults MN Woman on Video
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File

Many are the stories we've told of an innocent American becoming the victim of a crime committed by someone who never should have been in the country in the first place; many are the stories we've told of such illegal aliens having been caught at the border during the non-enforcement of the Biden administration, then patted on the head and told to come on in to the United States. 

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Well, on Monday, Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin brought us news of yet another, this one in Minnesota. What's worse, this goblin had been arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), hit with a deportation order, then ordered released by a Clinton-appointed judge — and then he went on to allegedly assault a Minnesota woman in her own home.

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Mr. Melugin reports:

 A Honduran illegal alien who was arrested by ICE in Minnesota during Operation Metro Surge, issued a deportation order, then ordered released from ICE detention by a Clinton-appointed federal judge on "due process" grounds has now been arrested & charged w/ raping a woman in her Minnesota home while working as a handyman after his release. Police say the rape was captured on the woman’s internal home surveillance video.  

Authorities in Ramsey County, MN have charged 42-year-old MARCOTULIO MELENDEZ DIAZ with felony 1st degree criminal sexual penetration w/ coercion. According to the criminal complaint, on October 11th, MELENDEZ DIAZ allegedly overpowered and repeatedly raped the female victim in her own home in Mounds View, MN against her will while working as a handyman, and the assault was captured on the woman’s internal home surveillance system video. He is in custody on $150,000 bond and will face up to 30 years in prison if convicted. ICE has placed a detainer on him. 

Did I mention that Diaz never should have been in the United States in the first place?

Mr. Melugin has the receipts, too; attached to the X post are what appears to be a mugshot of Diaz, the Ramsey County, Minnesota, charging document, naming Diaz as the defendant in a charge of Criminal Sexual Conduct — 1st Degree — Penetration — Injury — Use coercion. He also includes the order by the Clinton-appointed judge, Orlando L. Garcia, a United States District Judge, ordering Diaz to be released from ICE custody no later than Monday, August 10, 2026. 

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Garcia ruled that Melendez Diaz's continued detention violated his due process rights because ICE had not provided an individualized assessment of whether he posed a danger to the community or a flight risk. The judge ordered him released, despite acknowledging that federal immigration law otherwise required his detention.

The charging document alleges that the assault took place "on or between October 11, 2026 and October 12, 2026."

Mr. Melugin further reports that the Board of Immigration Appeals rejected Diaz's appeal on October 9, then issued a final deportation order. Two days later is when the reported assault took place. 

Two days later. 

The alleged sexual assault took place in the victim's home, where he had reportedly been working as a handyman. 

Need we point this out again? If Diaz had been refused entry into the United States, this crime would not have happened. If he had remained in ICE custody, this crime would not have happened. Had he been removed from the country before the alleged assault, this crime would not have happened. And part of the blame for this, part of the responsibility for this abuse and assault of an innocent woman, must be placed on the lax immigration policies and non-enforcement of the border by the Biden administration. 

Remember this on Tuesday.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. 

Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ILLEGAL ALIEN | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION | ICE | MINNESOTA
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