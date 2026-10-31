State Dept. Designates Libyan Official for Torture, Anti-Christian Abuses

Well, at least one notorious Third World goblin won't be entering the United States; at least, not legally.

Osema Almasri Habeesh Najeem is a former Libyan police official, with a reputation for violence and torture. He and his wife, Aml Faraj Mohamed Makhluf, have been designated by the U.S. State Department, meaning that they are denied entry into the United States. Secretary of State Marco Rubio took to his official X account to make the announcement.

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Today I am designating former Libyan judicial police official Osema Almasri Habeesh Najeem for his role in the torture and cruel, inhumane, and degrading treatment of detainees. The Trump Administration will not tolerate violence and abuse against Christians or members of other religious minority groups. — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) October 30, 2026

Today I am designating former Libyan judicial police official Osema Almasri Habeesh Najeem for his role in the torture and cruel, inhumane, and degrading treatment of detainees. The Trump Administration will not tolerate violence and abuse against Christians or members of other religious minority groups.

The State Department has also issued a press release on the matter.

Today, the United States designated former Libyan Judicial Police official Osema Almasri Habeesh Najeem as well as his wife, Aml Faraj Mohamed Makhluf, under Section 7031(c) for his involvement in gross violations of human rights, namely the torture and cruel, inhumane, and degrading treatment of detainees in the Mitiga and al Jadida prisons. Najeem’s actions–including murder, forced labor, and targeting of Christians and members of other minority groups–make him a danger to the people of Libya and the United States. The Trump Administration will not tolerate violence against Christians or members of other religious minority groups. Today’s action taken by the State Department further demonstrates the Administration’s unwavering commitment to holding abusers accountable and protecting the American people from their actions. Following this designation, Najeem and his family members are ineligible for entry to the United States.

That's what would seem to be a good start; at the very least, this guy is still and will remain Libya's problem, not ours.

Najeem is accused of acts including torture, cruel and inhuman treatment, murder, forced labor (in other words, slavery), and the deliberate targeting of minority groups, most notably Christians. He reportedly committed these barbarities while he was operating the Mitiga and al Jadida prisons in Libya. The International Criminal Court has also accused him of these crimes. He was detained in Libya in November 2025, after he was arrested in Italy and turned over to Libya.

Here's the thing: Najeem's current whereabouts are something of a mystery. There are reports that a court in Tripoli sentenced him to seven years in prison, but it's unclear whether he remains in custody or not; most accounts, however, do have him still in Libya.

Is it necessary to point out that, under the Biden administration, this designation may never have happened, and that someone even as downright evil as Osema Almasri Habeesh Najeem may have been able to sneak into the United States through our then-porous borders? Is it necessary to point out that goblins like this rarely change their ways?

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The State Department was right in this action. And, once again, Secretary of State Marco Rubio is showing us that he runs a tight ship indeed.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats desperately try to stop it.

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