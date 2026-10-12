Secret Service Shocker: Threats Up 40 Percent, 10,000 Cases This Year

We would seem to have entered a new era of political violence. Not only has President Trump been the subject of several assassination attempts — one of which came within a literal whisker of succeeding — but there have been literal riots by leftist mobs trying to interfere with federal and local law enforcement, overt threats made against elected and appointed officials, and, of course, Charlie Kirk.

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On Sunday, on the CBS program 60 Minutes, Secret Service Director Sean Curran and Deputy Director Matt Quinn, speaking to host Norah O'Donnell, indicated that things may be worse than generally acknowledged.

Norah O'Donnell: How would you describe the current threat environment in this country? Sean Curran: It's like we've never seen before. The threats on our full-time protectees are up just over 40% since they-- than they were last year. That's a massive increase. Sean Curran is the 28th director of the United States Secret Service. He told us that since January there have been 10,000 threats on the people they protect. Norah O'Donnell: 10,000 threat cases-- Sean Curran: Threat cases. Norah O'Donnell: --just this year? Sean Curran: And the year's not over.

And, while Director Curran demurs from mentioning it, almost all of those threats are from the political Left. When was the last time we saw such a threat against a Democrat office-holder? When was the last time we saw a riot by conservatives?

The fact is simple: We have seen political violence in the country before and will again, but it's sure hitting something of a peak right now, driven in large part by a left-wing riddled with Trump Derangement Syndrome.

And, of course, the topic of the White House ballroom came up.

In June, more than $350 million allocated by Congress to the Secret Service went to the White House ballroom project and security upgrades. “You've got to make tough choices. That decision was an easy one to have the opportunity to be able to put the security infrastructure that we need at the White House,” says Secret Service Deputy Director Matt Quinn. Quinn says the money is being used for security enhancements in other parts of the White House, including the visitors center. https://t.co/c1iwvCKDvc — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) October 12, 2026

The post states:

In June, more than $350 million allocated by Congress to the Secret Service went to the White House ballroom project and security upgrades. “You've got to make tough choices. That decision was an easy one to have the opportunity to be able to put the security infrastructure that we need at the White House,” says Secret Service Deputy Director Matt Quinn. Quinn says the money is being used for security enhancements in other parts of the White House, including the visitors center.

Here's what was said:

Norah O'Donnell: More than $350 million was allocated by Congress to the Secret Service, but that $350 million was redirected in June for the White House ballroom project. Don't you need that money that's being redirected to the White House ballroom? Matt Quinn: We got almost $1.2 billion in reconciliation funding for the Secret Service. Sometimes when that occurs, you've got to make tough choices. That decision was an easy one, to have the opportunity to be able to put the security infrastructure that we need at the White House. The Director likes to say, if he had it his way, he'd redo the entire place. So, that money, yes, was directed towards security enhancements, not just the East Wing ballroom project, but other areas; a visitor center, where people come to the White House, when it's done we'll be able to go through a proper indoor visitor's center. Norah O'Donnell: I don't have to tell you two, but the ballroom is controversial. And the president has made the case that it is partly needed for security reasons. Is that the view of the Secret Service as well? Sean Curran: Look, it does help the mission. It also helps the surrounding community. If there's a place at the White House, that the president doesn't have to leave the campus, that's a win for everybody.

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It's rather baffling that anyone would question this only months after a would-be assassin was headed off at the White House Press Correspondents' Dinner, which took place outside of the White House, at the Washington Hilton, because no suitable facility is available in the White House. We cannot know for certain that the increased security in a facility designed precisely to provide such security would head off every attempt, but that's the way to bet.

The safety of the president is paramount to the Secret Service — any president, regardless of party. And the security of the president and, indeed, anyone in government, faces threats undreamed of a few short years ago, including but not limited to drone swarms that may well overwhelm any defenses. That's the Secret Service's job. That's the White House's purpose. And that applies to every president, even one who doesn't send the political Left into tizzies of violent outrage simply because he's doing what he was elected to do.

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