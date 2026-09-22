Trump: Globalists Will Never Control 'Super Intelligence'

On Tuesday, speaking to the General Assembly of the United Nations in New York, President Donald Trump had a lot to say about his evaluation of the state of the world and America's place in it. While he spoke on many topics, and while he spoke very directly, as is his habit, nowhere was he more direct than when speaking about the game-changing technology of artificial intelligence (AI) or, as the president now calls it, "super intelligence."

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.@POTUS: The United States totally rejects any attempt to construct a globalist scheme of control for Artificial Intelligence — hereinafter officially be called ‘Super Intelligence.’



Whoever wins AI, WINS! We are leading now over China, and everyone else — and I’m going to keep… pic.twitter.com/mWqQBkCBjl — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 22, 2026

The president spoke for some time on the topic; here are some highlights.

The US totally rejects any attempt to construct a globalist scheme to control for (sic) the artificial intelligence being spoken of so much now, hereinafter officially called “super intelligence.” Changing the name, and at the use of the word "artificial" makes intelligence sound fake, it makes it sound fake, and it is not fake. It’s actually amazing, but we have to be careful. In fact, it is exactly the opposite of what it purports. From this point forward, all of the United States documents, and hopefully the world’s, will be changed to use the much more accurate term “super,” as opposed to “artificial.” So it’s “super intelligence.” In other words, welcome to the new world of super intelligence, dash, SI. SI. Let’s see if that goes. It sounds much better. It is much better and it's much more accurate. Let’s see if I have any power. Maybe I do, and maybe I don’t. We’re going to find out pretty soon.

The renaming probably won't stick; the term artificial intelligence/AI has been in use for too long, and we could argue that this is just a matter of semantics, in any case. But that's not the main point of the piece; the main point is that President Trump intends for America to stay well ahead of the rest of the world in making best use of this emerging technology.

The president went on to note that the growth of AI is part and parcel of the ongoing great cultural and societal revolution, the Information Revolution, which is as big and as transitional as the Agricultural and Industrial Revolutions before it.

Whoever wins AI, you have to remember this, and now I say, whoever wins SI, whoever wins super intelligence, wins. That’s the group that wins. And we’re leading now over China by a lot, and everyone else. And we’re going to keep it that way. We’re going to keep it very, very straight and very strong. I’m not going to stifle growth of something that will be bigger than the Industrial Revolution, many say bigger than the Industrial Revolution or the internet itself. And we will be very careful, and that’s why we have a Department of Justice, and we’ve already used it having to do with this very subject and used it very powerfully. Everything worked out very well and very quickly. And other law enforcement bodies that will rein things in if we have to do that, but we will only encourage super intelligence. We’re going to encourage it, not rein it in. We’re going to watch it closely through the Department of Justice. The United States leads the world in superintelligence and will continue to do so.

We are well out in front of our primary rival, China, at least as far as the data centers that support this new technology. China has, at best count, 376 AI-supporting data centers; the United States, depending on how you count, has between 4,767 and 5,427 data centers, and we're building more, including, possibly, one right here in my own Susitna Valley. (I'm honestly not sure what I think about that.)

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These data centers are the dreadnought battleships of our time. In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, a nation's international prestige was measured in large part by how many of these plate-steel, big-gun monsters they could put afloat. Now, a big part of a nation's prestige is measured by how effective use we are making of these emerging new information technologies; we appear to be in the lead, and President Trump is right to try to keep us there, as well as rejecting any international control over what is in the best interests of the United States.

You can also watch the president's entire 45-minute address to the United Nations here.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

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