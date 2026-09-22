History in the Making: Trump Signs Sweeping New Security Deal With Greenland, Denmark

As we reported Friday, the Trump administration reached a deal with Denmark and Greenland to strengthen Arctic and North Atlantic security and increase U.S. military presence on the vast, sparsely populated island 3,000 miles to the north.

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On Tuesday, on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York City following President Trump’s address to the world body, he made the deal official as he signed the documents along with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Greenland PM Jens-Frederik Nielsen.

IT'S OFFICIAL: @POTUS joins the Prime Ministers of Denmark and Greenland in signing the historic security agreement 🇺🇸🇩🇰🇬🇱 https://t.co/Pab9z75yJL pic.twitter.com/5pehzBiS8i — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 22, 2026

Greenland is not an independent country; instead, it’s a self-governing territory that’s part of the Kingdom of Denmark. However, it does have its own parliament and, for the most part, governs its internal matters itself, although Denmark retains authority over foreign, defense, and security policy.

Although Trump’s critics crow that this is all a failure because the president had threatened in the past to annex Greenland entirely, and there was already a long-standing security agreement in place, RedState’s Streiff set those Debby Downers straight in his Sunday article, This Isn’t 1951: Trump’s Greenland Deal Gives America Permanent Bases and a Veto Over China.

Had any other president scored this coup, the foreign policy commentariat would be singing his praises. But because this is the evil Trump, the accomplishment is being downplayed as either a major walkback from Trump's original position or a bogus agreement that is merely a warmed-over version of another agreement signed over 70 years ago.

Here’s why they’re wrong, he wrote:

The bottom line is that the current agreement, as State Department officials told multiple outlets, bears no resemblance to the 1951 treaty or its 2004 update. The U.S. is allowed unlimited bases in perpetuity. It can prevent any non-NATO nation from establishing bases. It can also veto any commercial deal with a foreign entity, effectively blocking both the Chinese and Russians from mining, drilling, exploration, and establishing facilities in Greenland or offshore in its Exclusive Economic Zone. Any assertion to the contrary is an easily disprovable lie.

This historic deal is a huge win for the United States and the American people. Thanks to President Trump’s vision and leadership, this historic agreement permanently guarantees U.S. security interests in the Arctic at zero cost to the U.S. taxpayer.



Greenland will forever be… https://t.co/DPCiSEhoFS — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) September 19, 2026

This historic deal is a huge win for the United States and the American people. Thanks to President Trump’s vision and leadership, this historic agreement permanently guarantees U.S. security interests in the Arctic at zero cost to the U.S. taxpayer. Greenland will forever be part of the strategic defense area of North America and exclude any adversary from it and the surrounding area. This deal permanently and completely addresses our national security concerns in Greenland.

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The move effectively freezes out China and Russia from the territory, as it's long been a worry that one or both would try to infiltrate the region. That door is now closed. Denmark’s PM Frederiksen hailed the pact as a victory for world stability:

"This deal is good for the United States, it's good for Greenland, for Denmark, for the NATO alliance, and therefore also good for Europe," Frederiksen continued. "In other words, we are strengthening our common security, boosting our common deterrence, showing our adversaries who we are, and we are doing it together."

The only question left unanswered, it would seem, would be: Will Secretary of State Marco Rubio have to take on another job?

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are once again respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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