Kamala Harris Now Accusing Republicans of 'Cheating' Over Voter ID Push

Kamala Harris, the former vice president and failed presidential candidate, is utterly reliable in one respect: Whenever she opens her mouth, something dumb comes out. It's as reliable as the sun coming up in the morning.

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In the latest, the former Biden VP (and that alone says a lot) appeared on the podcast of Megan Rapinoe to express her fears that Republicans are "cheating" in the midterm elections. Yes, she really said that.

"Midterms, midterms, midterms, full-time occupying my thoughts, my mind and my work," Harris said. "We have to win these midterms. These — these folks are cheating. They're redrawing lines. They're trying to make it more difficult for people to vote so they won't vote because they are afraid of the power of the people. "And, so, I'm spending full-time working on doing everything I can to help people restore some balance in our government, which is, through the midterms, winning back Congress, the House and the Senate so that we can stop the madness," Harris told former women's soccer star Megan Rapinoe on her podcast, "What Are You Like?"

What Kamala is like isn't especially bright. And, well, look, I have never been one to accuse someone of being a dullard because their political opinions differ from mine. I have always been one to accuse someone of being a dullard because they're a dullard, and Kamala Harris, candidly, has never convinced me she's all that swift.

Consider:

Rapinoe asked Harris about what brought her back into political and public life. "I don't know how to live and not serve. I honestly don't. I just don't. It's something I've come to terms with. I don't know how to, I just don't know a life without figuring out how I can help move the needle," she said.

Oh, she may move the needle all right, but we might note that a lot of young Democrats are treating her like a leper with the plague who also has a bad head cold - and lice.

But here's the real howler: What Kamala Harris is claiming is "cheating" are things like what the SAVE America Act would include, like requiring people to prove they are citizens before letting them register to vote, and making sure people who are voting are who they say they are. You know, basic election integrity stuff, stuff that's already law in most of the world in places where they actually have elections.

Stuff that makes it harder to cheat. Stuff that's wildly popular with American voters, Republicans, Democrats, and independents.

The RNC had some things to say about Kamala's latest outburst:

"If Kamala Harris is upset Republicans are going after the illegals and fraudsters trying to vote, it makes you wonder if she's taking crazy pills again. Voter ID and proof of citizenship are common sense, but Democrats can’t win elections without cheating the system," RNC election integrity Communications Director Ally Triolo told Fox News Digital in a statement.

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The only exception I can take to this is the "again" qualifier on the crazy pills remark. I don't think Kamala needs crazy pills. I think she is a crazy pill.

Honestly, for Republicans, Kamala Harris, the Queen of Word Salads, is just the gift that keeps on giving. Younger Democrats are determined to keep light-years of distance between themselves and the former VP. Every time she tries to speak in public, she is less intelligible than the last time, and unlike her former boss, she can't even blame it on senility.

And now, after this appearance on a far-left podcast, a bunch more Democrat candidates are quietly telling their staffs, "If Kamala calls, I'm not in."

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