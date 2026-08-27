Two Prominent Dems Running in Iowa Can Barely Contain Laughter When Asked If They Want Kamala's Help

Two Iowa Democrats currently campaigning for higher office looked like they could barely contain the guffaws when asked if they wanted former President Joe Biden and/or his vice president Kamala Harris to stump for them.

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They are State Rep. Josh Turek, a Paralympian in wheelchair basketball who’s gunning for a Senate seat, and Rob Sand, the Hawkeye State’s auditor who is running for governor.

Although they’re both members of a party that lately seems to have gone full mental, they both showed solid judgment when it came to the question of who they wanted to be associated with. The pair made appearances at the Iowa State Fair earlier in August, because anyone who wants to go anywhere politically in the state is virtually required to attend. You need to be seen noshing on some bison nachos if you want to be taken seriously as a “man of the people.”

But when Sands was asked whether he wanted Ms. Harris, who was handed the ’24 Democrat presidential nomination and blew through a billion-dollar war chest only to get crushed by Donald Trump, to show up and offer her support, he was unequivocal.

No. Heck no.

Rob Sand on a Kamala Harris 2028 run: "Nope."



Sand could become Iowa's first Dem governor in two decades, but he's not interested in help on the campaign trail from prominent party names like Harris or Biden.



Watch his full interview with our @jmart: https://t.co/08NH2EzXGB pic.twitter.com/nTPRSmIWiG — POLITICO (@politico) August 26, 2026

Frankly, it looked like it was all he could do to not break down in hysterical laughter when he was asked the question. But in the end, he was pretty damn brutal:

POLITICO POLITICS COLUMNIST JONATHAN MARTIN: Would you want to have Joe Biden campaign for you? SAND: Uh, no. Can he even do that right now? [Whoa! Shots fired!] MARTIN: How about Kamala Harris? SAND: No thanks. Let's move on. We need some new leadership.

You’d think that was enough, but Martin kept pressing, and Sand kept ripping:

MARTIN: You don't think Harris should run in 2028? SAND: Nope.

He wasn’t alone. Turek actually couldn’t contain the chuckles when he was asked a similar query after the fair:

Q: Should Kamala Harris campaign for you?



Josh Turek: "No." pic.twitter.com/voMTkMhm1k — BulwarkClips (@BulwarkClips) August 26, 2026

Moderate Democrats, the few that are left, are in a pickle right now. The Democratic Socialist wing has all but taken over, and many of their members seem to have just escaped from the loony bin. I am not well-versed in either Sand or Turek, but they both seem to realize that Biden and Harris were a disaster, and looking to them for a Dem resurgence is not a solid plan.

Sand in particular seemed to be somewhat level-headed in his long interview with Martin. He admitted that he was uncomfortable with internal partisan Democrat politics, and that he had even voted Republican in the past. My question to him would be: then what the hell are you doing? Ditch the extremists and come home to a party that actually loves the country and isn’t hell-bent on destroying it.

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I remember in 2019 when former CA attorney general Kamala Harris announced she was running for president. I thought, oh, she’s a big deal here; she could be formidable. But it wasn’t long before fellow candidate Tulsi Gabbard torched her so badly in one debate answer that Kamala never recovered and soon dropped her effort. When she was made Joe Biden’s VP and then his appointed successor, I was gobsmacked at just how poorly she performed with the cackles and the word salads and her seemingly complete inability to understand basic policy.

With each day, the Biden/Harris legacy continues to descend into the sludge. Now many Democrats are running as far away as they can from both of them. The party is in search of an identity, because it doesn’t seem to have much of one other than race and gender extremism.

I’m here for it. Sand and Turek, how about taking a real stand and saying I want nothing to do with this and am ripping up my DNC membership card?

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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