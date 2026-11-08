Conservative Columnist Calls for Trump to Be Impeached, Removed From Office. Here's Why He's Wrong.

Some days, I do not know why I read the paper, and I want to shake my head at it and give up reading about politics altogether.

Sunday might have been one of those days for me after Election Day.

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Now, to be honest, after last Tuesday's election, the blue tsunami that was delivered by the Democrats to almost all Republicans running, I've been a little bit downtrodden. Luckily, I've done this long enough and understand that you win some, you lose some, and you go from there.

Yet I still ventured out to read about what is going on in the world around me, and my blood went cold. Ice cold.

Why?

Columnist Nolan Finley of the Detroit News did it to moi.

Some people who happen to be columnists have decided to take their potshots at Trump. Not that we haven't seen that before, and I should have expected this a couple of weeks before the election, but I didn't, for some reason.

So here we go.

From Finley's Detroit News column titled "Republicans shouldn't block Democrats from impeaching Trump":

Donald Trump cost a lot of Republican senators their jobs in the Nov. 3 election. Those who remain in the chamber shouldn't help the president keep his. The anti-Trump wave moved at least seven seats from Republican to Democrat, with two more still to be settled.

The argument will be made for a while about how bad this election was and also how much Donald Trump had to do with it. I know that will be debated for a bit, and it is totally expected and should be welcomed by anyone who claims to love this country.

Many of those flipped seats were held by senators Trump threatened, including John Cornyn in Texas and Thom Tillis in North Carolina. Trump has maintained his iron grip on the GOP by purging dissenters from the Republican Party. Among the byproducts of the blue tsunami is that it loosened that hold. Candidates the president backed lost across the country, including in Michigan. Donald Trump is no longer a political force to be feared. He has ruined the Republican Party and is owed no fealty.

Then Nolan drops this...

They'll need 13 more to meet the threshold. Republicans should give Democrats those votes.

The first thing I did was do the math in my head, and they are close to what Mr. Finley said. Yet his claim of poisoning the Republican brand if Trump remains in office for the next two years is quite nonsensical to me, and that Trump should be impeached is silly.

Then-President Richard Nixon resigned in 1974, and the House of Representatives had not even held a hearing on impeachment yet. However, before the new Congress is even sworn in, we are being told that 13 Republican senators, without even hearing what Donald Trump has done, should go along with Democrats and impeach a duly elected president?

List the charges and go through the process laid out in the Constitution and have votes in both chambers, and let's see what happens.

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I fully understand why people do not like Donald Trump. I'm positively sure that if I went ahead and put out a list and asked for suggestions, liberals and maybe some conservatives or people in the middle could fill in reasons why he should be removed.

Yet that is not what the founders intended: for somebody who is elected by the whole country to be thrown aside on a whim.

So, with all due respect to people who are critics and happen to call themselves conservative, let's do a slow roll on removing somebody who was elected by the vast majority of the people of this country.

You may not like the results, but unless someone comes forward with a better plan than what has worked for over 200 years, how about we not throw the current system in the trash like the lefties wanted to just two years ago.

Sounds about right, I think.

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