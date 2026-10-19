Why Michigan's Senate Race Matters So Much to the GOP's Fight to Keep Its Majority

Glenn Frey, a former Eagles frontman (and a native of Royal Oak, Michigan), released a song from the Beverly Hills Cop soundtrack a long time ago that describes how I feel just 15 days away from the election.

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Yes, the "Heat Is On" to win the open Senate seat being vacated by Democrat Gary Peters.

Lord, I do love using cheesy lines to open articles, but in this case it is actually true.

Currently, the United States of America truly does need to keep the upper chamber of Congress Republican, and one of the ways to do that is through the Great Lakes State. Which means it needs to be won.

As the Senate seat has not been won by the GOP here in almost 32 years, we are long overdue.

Yesterday on these hallowed pages of RedState, I wrote about Democrat nominee Abdul El-Sayed; one of his relatives was once placed on a federal terrorism watchlist, which she subsequently challenged in court. This is not the first time questions about his family's associations have popped up.

MI Senate Hopeful Abdul El-Sayed Wants Us to Forget About Relative Being Named on Terror Watch List

El-Sayed was confronted by Fox News senior correspondent Mike Tobin about court documents identifying his sister-in-law, Mariam Jukaku, as a plaintiff in a 2016 lawsuit challenging her alleged placement on the federal Terrorism Screening Database, commonly known as the terrorist watchlist. "There's reporting in a lawsuit that now backs it up. And documentation with the lawsuit that Mariam Jukaku, who's your sister-in-law, that she was on the terrorist watch list?" Tobin asked.

Was anyone charged with any crime close to El Sayed?

No.

So the Democrats will claim no harm, no foul, but if it were someone with an R after their name, they would be making the same argument — probably even more so. So for any Democrat who wants to scream about fairness, I just cleared that up for you.

You are very welcome.

Now, my other United States Senator, Democrat Elyssa Slotkin, chimed in the other day about the general state of politics today in the country.

From my fellow RedStater Teri Christoph:

"I want young people coming out of school to say, 'Should I go work for the Trump administration? Like that sounds fun. I might get an opportunity,'" Slotkin said. She followed that up with a chilling threat: "I want them to be like, 'Lord, that might be buying myself a ton of problems that I don't want, and so let me avoid participating in that.' I want that deterrence message sent."

Ok... and... Teri continues.

Needless to say, the backlash to Slotkin's threat to young Americans was quick and fierce. Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) summed it up nicely, writing on X, "It is absolutely disgraceful to threaten young Americans for participating in politics and serving their country."

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BINGO.

Now, even though this is the current makeup of the Senate...

Republicans: 53 seats (Majority)

Democrats: 45 seats (Minority)

Independents: 2 seats (caucusing with Democrats)

...I do think we have a pretty damn good shot at keeping the upper chamber. At least I hope we do.

El Sayed has possibly spooked the Democrats a bit about some of his beliefs and what he would support in Congress. That is not idle speculation; that is actual conversation occurring right now in the state amongst people who are supposed to be his supporters.

Is it 20,000 votes in favor of Mike Rogers?

I sure hope so because, as I noted, we here in Michigan are long overdue for a Republican to win a Senate seat.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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