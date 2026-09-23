Former Staffer for MI Senate Nominee Became Disillusioned, Left Campaign Over El-Sayed Remarks

As I mentioned in an article on Tuesday, we are officially in campaign season, and the weather here in the state of Michigan is cooperating as it should. What that generally means is that the weather gets colder, and snow is right around the corner.

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That can only mean one thing. We have upcoming elections, and this one in the Great Lakes State will be one for the record books.

I hope.

Yesterday, I also wrote about Republican Mike Rogers versus Democratic socialist Abdul El-Sayed. Now, I know that some folks will get their drawers in a bunch for calling him a socialist, and that would be fair, I guess, but here is the question: Is Abdul El-Sayed a socialist? This is how it was answered over at Britannica.com. .

This guy's "progressive platform" is calling for Medicare for all and getting rid of immigration agents, while receiving the love and support of crazy Bernie.

So essentially, the answer they gave was no, but it was actually yes.

Not confusing at all.

Also, while I was perusing the local paper this morning, I came across a dandy lil story about Mr. El-Sayed that struck me. The author constructed an interesting and rather solid narrative that has El-Sayed embracing his outsider status against Mike Rogers.

Fair enough.

Former Congressman Rogers is not a stranger to campaigns running for federal office; his opponent, however, is new to this level of scrutiny.

The part that struck me was the blurb about people who have a bit of a problem with the Democratic socialist's stated positions. One of them was this former worker who left his campaign back in January.

From the Detroit News:

Jordan Domingue, a former El-Sayed staffer who worked in security and as a special assistant, has repeatedly criticized El-Sayed and his political approach this year on social media. "This project for a Trump but team D, will fail, and I personally will have no part in it," Domingue wrote on X in August after El-Sayed released a tweet that referenced the wife of Vice President JD Vance. Trump's personal attack strategy might work with Republican voters, but it won't work with Democratic voters, Domingue contended. Domingue said he became disillusioned by El-Sayed and left his Senate campaign in January.

Can't blame the fella for stepping away from someone who does NOT represent the values you hold close to yourself.

Then, almost on cue, it seemed that El-Sayed wanted to dance with the number two guy in the Trump administration. The vice president, who was in town a couple of weeks back, made national headlines with the comment he made to El-Sayed (that the candidate had put in an X post, which of course, was just a bit questionable).

From my colleague Nick Arama who wrote about Vance's comment...

"The man the Democrats are running for Senate in the great state of Michigan, his name is Abdul El-Sayed...He saw me talking about my Papaw and his history and what he cared about. You know what he did? He asked mockingly if I would be willing to bring Usha back in time to meet Papaw. And this is what he thinks of my grandfather. [...] "Abdul looks at him and sees the color of his skin, sees his background, and decides he could never have loved my wife.

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Ouch.

Vance was spot on with that. The vice president actually went a lil bit farther than that, but we are a family page here, so we shall just skip over that part of what he said.

While El-Sayed is currently campaigning, his staff is hoping he doesn't accidentally trip into saying something else that might be a tad bit problematic. I'm sure they are using the strategy of attacking the problem that the candidate himself created, and hope voters in Michigan just move on.

Then hope and pray the media will offer all the airtime to someone who steps into the verbal doo-doo of his own making as much as Abdul does, and there is absolutely nothing they can do about it.

We are just over 40 days until the midterm elections, and here in Michigan, we are close to midseason form.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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