Vance Hilariously Skewers a Heckler, While Also Demolishing El-Sayed and the Dems

Vice President JD Vance was amped up at the Republican midterm convention in Dallas on Thursday night.

During his remarks, he knocked the Democrats out flat, pointing out what a mess they left the country in under Joe Biden.

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VP JD Vance, RNC Midterm Convention:



"In just four short years, the cost of a home under Joe Biden doubled."



"Americans who were finishing school suddenly found themselves competing not against their fellow Americans for jobs, but against 25 million new illegal immigrants — not… pic.twitter.com/brzN3ZhOYf — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 11, 2026

He particularly demolished the Democrat nominee for Senate in Michigan, Abdul El-Sayed. Vance started by describing the visit he took to his hometown, to the steel mill where his grandfather worked for 40 years; then he explained how El-Sayed verbally attacked his family.

VP JD Vance RESPONDS to Abdul El-Sayed over his comments about his wife, Usha:



"A few weeks back, one of the most amazing honors I've had as vice president — I got to visit the steel mill where my grandfather worked 40 years, in Middletown, Ohio... I thought about what he wanted… pic.twitter.com/ZDZbux1CIf — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 11, 2026

"I thought about what he wanted out of his country, out of his government. He wanted happy, healthy families. He wanted low taxes. He wanted a government that would look out for him... Simple stuff. Common sense, good government stuff. [...] "The man the Democrats are running for Senate in the great state of Michigan, his name is Abdul El-Sayed...He saw me talking about my Papaw and his history and what he cared about. You know what he did? He asked mockingly if I would be willing to bring Usha back in time to meet Papaw. And this is what he thinks of my grandfather. [...] "Abdul looks at him and sees the color of his skin, sees his background, and decides he could never have loved my wife.

The implication from El-Sayed's remarks was that "Papaw" would be racist toward Usha because he was white.

"Thanks be to God that my Papaw was a better man than Abdul El-Sayed, because I guarantee he would have loved my family every bit as much," Vance said.

"This is who the Democrats are now, my friends....They are not the party of FDR or JFK. Hell, they are not even the party of Bill Clinton anymore. The Democrats are the party of hatred."

Vance wasn't done with the left there.

He also eviscerated a protester who was waving a Mexican flag. The crowd booed the protester.

🔥 LFG!!! JD Vance just AMPED UP the crowd by absolutely ROASTING some degenerate waving a MEXICAN FLAG in the crowd



"Well my friend, if you love Mexico so much, GET YOUR ASS OVER THERE! I'll buy you the plane ticket!" pic.twitter.com/AhXZv8D13u — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 11, 2026

"Well, my friend, if you love Mexico so much, get your a** over there! I'll buy you the plane ticket!" Vance exclaimed. That might have earned the loudest cheers of the convention, as well as chants of "JD! JD!" and "USA!"

Vance laid out some of what the Trump administration had achieved and led a rousing call to send the lunatic Democrats packing.

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VP JD Vance, RNC Midterm Convention, on the administration's record:



"Donald Trump's administration — it's not just the first government in the last 80 years to actually stop a border invasion, it's the first in the last 80 years to reverse the border invasion."



"We've created… pic.twitter.com/Q93QPJaYmc — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 11, 2026

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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