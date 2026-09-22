A New Michigan Poll Shows a 7-Point Senate Race. Should Anyone Buy It?

Being that today (officially) at 8:05 pm EST is the first day of fall, I felt the need to grace the pages of RedState and let you, the fine people who read us here, know this: Fall is here, and it will get a bit nasty politically from here on out.

Advertisement

While I have been away, I have noticed that some of the great writers here at RedState have taken up some of the slack in covering what is going on in my home state of Michigan.

That Big Tent May Be Fraying - El-Sayed Isn't Going to Like This Comment From Cory Booker

The Blue Wave May Be Here, but the Senate Still Looks Immune to It

We have some incredibly important races going on here in Michigan, not only for the United States Senate seat but also for Governor, Secretary of State, and Attorney General. Today, I will focus on the race for the United States Senate seat between former Republican Congressman Mike Rogers and health care worker Abdul El-Sayed. (I'm not really sure what Sayed has done in the past, but rumor is it has something to do with healthcare.)

Let's start with Rogers, who is the Republican running in the race.

Many moons ago, on a radio show I used to do, I had the pleasure of interviewing Congressman Rogers a couple of times, and he was always easygoing and laid-back. Now, you might be one of those people who says, “So what?” But I can tell you that when you’re talking to someone — particularly an elected official — their demeanor is important.

I could go into many names that are the exact opposite of that, and from my standpoint, that is part of the complete package. You want to elect someone who will give you and your idea or problem a fair hearing.

Now, what is Rogers proposing to do if he is elected?

Just today, he released a statement about how the Iran conflict is causing prices to go up.

"Michigan families are struggling with the price of everyday life. Groceries cost too much. We have to bring prices down. The war with Iran needs to end, and end quickly. When it does, energy costs will plummet. But Michigan families can’t afford to wait for that to happen," Rogers said in the video. "I previously called for the suspension of the state and federal gas tax, 70 cents a gallon," he said.

Also, President Trump endorsed him early on in this race, probably because Rogers ran in 2024 and lost by just 20,000 to Elissa Slotkin.

Now for the trail that follows Rogers' opponent, Abdul El Sayed.

El Sayed is not exactly a newcomer to the political scene, but he has had a couple of questionable stances.

He is actually campaigning today in Michigan with the person who lost in the 2024 election for President of the United States, Kamala Harris.

That has to be so much fun.

On what he is running on... well, that can be debated, I guess.

He wants to follow up as a nationally elected official and give us Medicare for All on top of what Obamacare did; I'm sure the longer lines will just make everyone happy.

I don't want to sound like a broken record, but I will say this: Mike Rogers would make a solid United States Senator from Michigan, and El Sayed would move this state even further into the Progressive column.

Advertisement

For those of my friends who have done well in life and are of the age of buying timeshares or second homes in southern states, that means you will be transferring your citizenship from Michigan to one of those states sooner rather than later if El Sayed wins. I’m not joking, and I know those of you who are thinking about it will bail if he wins.

Those of you who are supporting him (El Sayed) will quietly leave.

Which is fine, but I will subtly (or not) remind you of it.

In a story today about the race in Michigan, which you can read right HERE, it shows that El Sayed has a 7-point lead over Rogers. Harris was beating Trump back in the lead-up to the 2024 contest, and he was losing by seven or less until Election Day, and he won the state, as I mentioned above, by a larger margin than he did in 2016.

Can a Republican break a losing streak of not winning going on for 32 years?

We will find out in just about 42 days.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help RedState continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.