JD Vance: SNAP Fraudsters Steal From Hungry Kids

There are probably more efficient and more effective ways to deliver nutrition assistance to people who need it than the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP. However, SNAP is what we have in place now, and as long as it is in place, it falls on Washington, D.C. and the state governments to make sure it is administered properly, honestly, and only to those who genuinely need it. In recent months, though, we've started getting a good look at how rife with fraud this program is.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, Vice President JD Vance had something to say about the program, and about the fraud task force that he is heading up. It's worth a listen.

.@VP on fraud in the SNAP program: "Unfortunately, like with so many of these other programs, we find that there are people out there who decide to commit fraud against these programs, who quite literally in this case will steal from the mouths of hungry children in order to… pic.twitter.com/DBhosK6tlJ — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 21, 2026

These are the key remarks in this three-minute video:

...we have way too much fraud in the SNAP program. Now, what is the SNAP program? Let's step back for a little bit and realize that this is a program, I think one of the most important social service programs that we have in the United States of America. A program that ensures that all of our fellow citizens, particularly children, are able to have a full belly at the end of every single night, that regardless of whether they can pay for a meal, we don't let American children and American families go hungry.

That is the intro. Here's the real meat (hah) of the announcement.

Unfortunately, like with so many of these other amazing programs, we find that there are people out there who decide to commit fraud against these programs who quite literally in this case will steal from the mouths of hungry children in order to enrich themselves. And that cannot go on. And thanks to President Trump's leadership, we are fighting and winning the war against fraud in the SNAP program. Now, there's one guy in particular. Do we have a TV up here? I know we were going to show the video. Oh, here to my right. So, [a short video clip plays showing someone discussing private jets and money].

I won't trouble you with a transcription of this "Shawty Dred" speaking; it would be, in large part, a reproduction of the bleeping out of his bad language. But this guy is not only part of the problem, he's a big, big part of the problem. An old Iowa State Police officer of my acquaintance, many, many years ago, was fond of pointing out that every criminal he encountered combined three personality traits. They appeared in different proportions, but all three were always there, those being "greedy, mean, and stupid." Shawty Dred would seem to be mostly leaning in to the greedy and stupid parts.

The VP continues:

So that amazing young man, amazing citizen goes by the name of, and I want to make sure that I get this right. He goes by the name of Shawty Dred. Now to the press, the best part about Shawty Dred is that my amazing staff worried that I would be unable to pronounce Shawty Dred included a handy dandy phonetic spelling of Shawty Dred. But no, guys, I got it. The simple fact is this is a man that we have connected to $4.4 million in fraud against the SNAP program. A guy who is quite literally taking food from the mouths of children so that he can enrich himself.

Here's more about the reprobate Shawty Dred, otherwise known as Mercedes New, in a New York Post report.

Advertisement

“I’m famous! I’m on TV, bruh,” New reportedly told cops as he was arrested four years ago, according to Channel 2 Action News. “Neighbors said it was so bad, they thought about using an umbrella when they walked along the sidewalk,” the outlet noted. Now, prosecutors have indicted him on more than 40 counts for food stamp fraud, mail fraud and aggravated identity theft for pilfering more than $4 million in benefits by obtaining hundreds of fraudulent debit cards and making his own company, Shawty Dred LLC, a SNAP retailer between 2025 and 2026.

If there's any justice in the world, this reprobate will be looking at a long time behind bars, upon conviction, and, we would hope, confiscation of all of his ill-gotten assets as well.

Here, again, is a reason to get yourself to the polls. Do it now if you can. Do it on Election Day. Just do it. Because the Democrats, let there be no doubt about it, will halt all of these investigations, all of these frauds exposed, all of these greedy, mean and stupid people continuing to get away with it. They will surround any efforts with investigations, with time-wasting committee grillings, with defunding; anything they can get away with. Shawty Dred and his ilk are the Democrats' allies; if you needed a reason to vote in this midterm, well, I long ago lost count, but if you're in doubt, just go look at that video of Shawty Dred again.

Advertisement

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining RedState VIP. Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.