Watch: This Mexican Illegal Just Found Out the Hard Way Why She Shouldn’t Mess With ICE Agents

An illegal alien from Mexico found out the hard way why you don't interfere with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents as they carry out their duties.

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Her name is Maria Negrete Raya, and she made the very unwise decision last week to interfere with ICE as they carried out an operation in Fort Myers, Florida. It looks like she may have been part of a coordinated anti-ICE effort aimed at getting agents to use force against them so they can claim to be victims.

And her team of interferers caught the whole thing on video, likely thinking they were executing a quite sophisticated operation. Well, that backfired spectacularly. As we'll learn in just a moment, Florida is not Minnesota.

It appears that Maria Negrete Raya opened a door on the ICE vehicle as agents were leaving the scene following a detainment – her actions forced the officers to leave the vehicle and deal with the disruptors.

That's her on the ground as agents dish out wood shampoos to her fellow interferers.

Don’t believe DHS when it comes to these situations all you want, but this is a prime example of why anti-ICE activists are unreliable.



Their own video shows the torta opening the car door to get to the ICE agent as they appear to be leaving, forcing the other agents to push her… — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 20, 2026

Don’t believe DHS when it comes to these situations all you want, but this is a prime example of why anti-ICE activists are unreliable. Their own video shows the torta opening the car door to get to the ICE agent as they appear to be leaving, forcing the other agents to push her back. Then the rest of the group jumps in to the attack the agents. When an agent tells the videographer that they were attacked, she replies with, “I fucking see everything, y’all fucked up” as if the agents somehow started the fight. These people are wannabe victims.

Here's what Maria Negrete Raya currently looks like as she faces felony charges:

UPDATE: The woman caught on video interfering with an ICE operation in Fort Meyers, FL last week has just been arrested by FL law enforcement and has been identified as Mexican illegal alien Maria Negrete Raya, per FL AG @JamesUthmeierFL. Will face felony charges for battery on… https://t.co/ZwZeSY0e7u pic.twitter.com/aNmkedaK3d — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) August 27, 2026

UPDATE: The woman caught on video interfering with an ICE operation in Fort Meyers, FL last week has just been arrested by FL law enforcement and has been identified as Mexican illegal alien Maria Negrete Raya, per FL AG @JamesUthmeierFL. Will face felony charges for battery on LEO. Photo courtesy of FL AG’s office.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier had a reminder for all those who want to interfere with lawful immigration operations in his state: play stupid games here, and you'll win stupid prizes.

Federal officers are here to help defend America’s sovereignty, and our Office of Statewide Prosecution launched an investigation into this incident. Early this morning, Maria Negrete Raya, of Mexico, was arrested for battery on a law enforcement officer. This isn’t Minnesota.

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That’s a lesson Negrete Raya and her fellow anti-ICE activists may want to remember the next time they try to turn a lawful immigration operation into a confrontation for the cameras. In addition to not actually getting the anti-ICE narrative they were hoping for with that video, it's really not very smart of an illegal alien to draw attention to herself by allegedly assaulting a federal officer, is it?

And you certainly don't try that in Florida.

Editor’s Note: ICE and CBP continue to put themselves in harm's way in order to protect America’s sovereignty and to keep our streets safe.

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