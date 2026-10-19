Quelle Surprise: France Is Burning and the Radical Network Behind the Violence Says the US Is Next

Despite media efforts to spin the violence currently rampaging through France as a "student uprising" against subpar school conditions, a new report ties the chaos to 54 organizations and political movements. And of those 54 groups, only 16 are student or youth organizations; the other 38 are adult-led political, labor, activist, and ideological groups.

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It became clear early on that this was no organic student-led protest, with far-left presidential candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon’s La France Insoumise party being tied to the rising unrest. Fox News Digital has now identified a smorgasbord of similar radical groups supporting the violence, including communist organizations, revolutionary socialists, labor unions, political parties, pro-Palestinian activists (of course), and international advocacy and media groups.

Only a handful of the groups, it turns out, have ties to students or young people.

Quelle surprise.

Fox reports that socialist and communist organizations have been working from early on to help amplify the students' original grievances into an astroturfed campaign against capitalism, the police, and military spending.

That certainly would explain how disaffected young people obtained the resources necessary to burn down historical sites.

CHAOS INC: A Fox News Digital investigation by @FoxNews Digital's senior editor of investigations @AsraNomani has identified 54 organizations behind France's escalating protests — a sprawling network of communist parties, revolutionary socialist groups, labor unions, Palestine-solidarity organizations and international media outlets working to transform grievances into a full-blown revolt against capitalism, government austerity and military spending. Now, 28 communist and socialist youth organizations across 12 European countries are mobilizing for a coordinated November 20 strike under the slogan "Fight for Our Future, Not Their Wars," calling for walkouts, blockades, occupations and mass demonstrations. Among the international amplifiers: organizations tied to Neville Roy Singham, a Marxist tech tycoon living in Shanghai, whose network includes Tricontinental and BreakThrough News, a New York-based outlet that published advance coverage of the weekend's mayhem in France. Full story here https://t.co/a70dnRs1Nb — Fox News Politics (@foxnewspolitics) October 19, 2026

One of the people who was cheering the unrest, Fox News reports, was communist academic Vijay Prashad, who is the executive director of Tricontinental, a radical organization funded by American-born Marxist businessman Neville Roy Singham. Fox identified organizations connected to the Singham network, including Tricontinental, CodePink and BreakThrough News, a media outlet based out of New York City, as being primary international players amplifying the unrest.

Those groups are otherwise known here in the United States as "the usual suspects" when it comes to political violence.

Jodie Evans, Singham's wife and co-founder of the Singham-funded CodePink, is now promoting a planned November 10-12 campaign in Washington, D.C., to oppose U.S. military spending.

"I want people to look at France, Spain and India," Evans said, urging Americans to take to the streets.

In other words, she wants American streets aflame with the left's political rage just one week after the midterm elections.

French students may have had, at one point, very real complaints about their schools and their country's cost-of-living crisis.

At this point, however, pretending that the violence engulfing France right now is simply a spontaneous revolt by frustrated kids requires willfully ignoring an awful lot of adults who are waving their communist and "Palestinian" flags in the background.

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And be aware that they have every intention of bringing their rage into your community.

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