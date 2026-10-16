(Updated) Oregon School Shooter ID'd, Reportedly Used Shotgun His Mother Bought

UPDATE: The New York Post is sharing what is believed to be a photo of the shooter.

First photos of Oregon school shooter John Griffin revealed https://t.co/CA4qBPMhay https://t.co/5NHFSHR2aG — New York Post (@nypost) October 16, 2026

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Original story:

We’re learning much more about the horrific shooting that took place Thursday at Silver Rail Elementary in Bend, Oregon, including the identity of the 16-year-old gunman, the father who chased him inside and ended the carnage, and a troubling new detail about how the suspect apparently got his hands on the weapon he used.

On Friday, NBC News identified the shooter as John Griffin II, while the armed civilian who took Griffin down has now been identified as 36-year-old Kaylub Giamanco, a carpenter and father of two girls who attend Silver Rail.

Another significant piece of the story emerging is this: law-enforcement sources say the shotgun Griffin used in the attack had been purchased by his mother, reportedly around his birthday back in August.

Oregon elementary school teen gunman who killed 3 students and teacher in rampage ID'd https://t.co/HYVR71ZTPd https://t.co/85YrJ79Y7l — New York Post (@nypost) October 16, 2026

The now-deceased gunman is accused of firing at a truck driving near the school before shooting his way into the building shortly before 1 PM, killing three children, ages 5, 8, and 11, along with a teacher, before being neutralized by Giamanco.

NBC News: The person who took down the gunman in Bend, OR yesterday has been identified as Kaylub Giamanco, 36, his brother, Kyle Giamanco, tells NBC's @LizKreutzNews Here's how his brother he intervened: https://t.co/DcDcMWWD6E — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) October 16, 2026

A 7-year-old student and another teacher were critically wounded and are being treated at an area hospital.

Authorities have yet to reveal if Griffin had any ties to Silver Rail Elementary or what his motive might have been, and investigators are said to be looking into the circumstances surrounding how the teen got his hands on the shotgun.

Meanwhile, the brother of hero dad Kaylub Giamanco offered up some additional details on what took place. He said Kaylub was driving home during his lunch break when he heard gunfire near the school and saw Griffin enter the building where his two daughters were in class. Giamanco, who was carrying a concealed handgun, followed the teenager inside the school, where he confronted and fatally shot Griffin before the boy could claim any more victims.

Gov. Tina Kotek (D) praised Giamanco’s actions Thursday, saying he had “heroically intervened” and likely prevented the death toll from climbing higher.

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