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(Updated) Oregon School Shooter ID'd, Reportedly Used Shotgun His Mother Bought

Teri Christoph Follow @TeriChristoph
Oct 16, 2026 2:40 PM
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(Updated) Oregon School Shooter ID'd, Reportedly Used Shotgun His Mother Bought
AP Photo/Joe Kline

UPDATE: The New York Post is sharing what is believed to be a photo of the shooter.

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Original story:

We’re learning much more about the horrific shooting that took place Thursday at Silver Rail Elementary in Bend, Oregon, including the identity of the 16-year-old gunman, the father who chased him inside and ended the carnage, and a troubling new detail about how the suspect apparently got his hands on the weapon he used.

On Friday, NBC News identified the shooter as John Griffin II, while the armed civilian who took Griffin down has now been identified as 36-year-old Kaylub Giamanco, a carpenter and father of two girls who attend Silver Rail.

Another significant piece of the story emerging is this: law-enforcement sources say the shotgun Griffin used in the attack had been purchased by his mother, reportedly around his birthday back in August.

The now-deceased gunman is accused of firing at a truck driving near the school before shooting his way into the building shortly before 1 PM, killing three children, ages 5, 8, and 11, along with a teacher, before being neutralized by Giamanco.

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A 7-year-old student and another teacher were critically wounded and are being treated at an area hospital.

Authorities have yet to reveal if Griffin had any ties to Silver Rail Elementary or what his motive might have been, and investigators are said to be looking into the circumstances surrounding how the teen got his hands on the shotgun.

Meanwhile, the brother of hero dad Kaylub Giamanco offered up some additional details on what took place. He said Kaylub was driving home during his lunch break when he heard gunfire near the school and saw Griffin enter the building where his two daughters were in class. Giamanco, who was carrying a concealed handgun, followed the teenager inside the school, where he confronted and fatally shot Griffin before the boy could claim any more victims.

Gov. Tina Kotek (D) praised Giamanco’s actions Thursday, saying he had “heroically intervened” and likely prevented the death toll from climbing higher.

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News Topics GUN VIOLENCE | MASS SHOOTING | OREGON
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