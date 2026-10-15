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Shooting at Elementary School in Bend, Oregon: At Least 3 Children, 1 Adult Killed; Suspect Dead

Nick Arama Follow @nickaramaOG
Oct 15, 2026 8:09 PM
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Shooting at Elementary School in Bend, Oregon: At Least 3 Children, 1 Adult Killed; Suspect Dead BREAKING
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There was unfortunately a school shooting in Bend, Oregon, on Thursday. 

At least three children and one adult were killed in a shooting at Silver Rail Elementary School, according to law enforcement. An unknown number were wounded. The suspect, who was 16 years old, was shot and killed. 

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Bend Police communications manager Sheila Miller said in a news conference that at least two people were taken to St. Charles Medical Center and that "the victims include children." The total number of victims was not clear, Miller said.

The shooting began just before 1 PM local time, with multiple 911 reports that the suspect was inside the school. 

Police arrived within 3 minutes and quickly reported that the shooter was dead. Miller said it was not clear who shot and killed the suspect, saying it "may have been a bystander." 

No further information on the suspect was provided.

Police were evacuating classrooms at Silver Rail Elementary and said there would be a large law enforcement presence at the school and a church that is being used a reunification area for families "for the foreseeable future."

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Sounds like a hero bystander may have averted an even bigger tragedy. 

There are some 400-450 children who go to the school, and about 40 staff members work there. 

This story is developing. RedState will provide updates as needed.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy RedState's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

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News Topics CRIME | MASS SHOOTING | OREGON
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