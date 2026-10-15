Shooting at Elementary School in Bend, Oregon: At Least 3 Children, 1 Adult Killed; Suspect Dead

There was unfortunately a school shooting in Bend, Oregon, on Thursday.

At least three children and one adult were killed in a shooting at Silver Rail Elementary School, according to law enforcement. An unknown number were wounded. The suspect, who was 16 years old, was shot and killed.

Advertisement

Bend Police communications manager Sheila Miller said in a news conference that at least two people were taken to St. Charles Medical Center and that "the victims include children." The total number of victims was not clear, Miller said.

The shooting began just before 1 PM local time, with multiple 911 reports that the suspect was inside the school.

BREAKING: Several people, including children, were injured in a shooting at an elementary school in Bend, Oregon, officials said, adding that the suspect is deceased. Contributed by @AZ_Intel_. https://t.co/uTmVe51ZyM — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) October 15, 2026

CNN on Bend, Oregon: We are being told is it appears that there are three children who were killed in this incident https://t.co/EzqZiyIPJX — Acyn (@Acyn) October 15, 2026

Police arrived within 3 minutes and quickly reported that the shooter was dead. Miller said it was not clear who shot and killed the suspect, saying it "may have been a bystander." No further information on the suspect was provided. Police were evacuating classrooms at Silver Rail Elementary and said there would be a large law enforcement presence at the school and a church that is being used a reunification area for families "for the foreseeable future."

Sounds like a hero bystander may have averted an even bigger tragedy.

There are some 400-450 children who go to the school, and about 40 staff members work there.

I am closely monitoring the situation at Silver Rail Elementary in Bend. I am grateful to the first responders who are on the scene. I will share as I learn more. — Governor Tina Kotek (@GovTinaKotek) October 15, 2026

My team and I are closely monitoring reports of an active shooter situation at Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend. As details continue to come out, my heart is with the Bend community and all of the students and families affected. No one should have to fear violence at school. — Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) October 15, 2026

This story is developing. RedState will provide updates as needed.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy RedState's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.