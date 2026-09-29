Watch: Kevin Reddington Goes Berserk in Court After Prosecutors Move to Gag Him

There's a new victim in the case of Lindsay Clancy, the Massachusetts mother accused of killing her three young children: Kevin Reddington, her defense attorney. At least that's what Reddington would like the world to believe.

Advertisement

As RedState previously reported, all parties were back in the Plymouth, Massachusetts, courtroom of Judge William Sullivan Tuesday in the first hearing since a mistrial was declared earlier this month. Judge Sullivan was hearing several motions, including a Rule 25 motion by the defense asking him to find Clancy not guilty because the Commonwealth failed to prove she was responsible for the killings – something the defense had not disputed during the trial.

The judge was also considering the prosecution's request for a gag order restricting what attorneys and others involved in the case are able to say publicly about the proceedings, in an effort to prevent what they described as the “carnival atmosphere” surrounding the trial and in its aftermath.

“In order to prevent the carnival atmosphere that was the trial between July 21, 2026, and September 4, 2026, as well as the aftermath since, this court can and should limit the extrajudicial statements made in this case …” prosecutors wrote in court papers Monday.

Prosecutors were forced to seek a gag order after Reddington – who became a favorite of the pro-Lindsay Clancy crowd that would gather outside the courthouse every day wearing pink – repeatedly sought to try the case in the court of public opinion.

He eagerly courted media attention throughout the trial, but his post-mistrial attacks on the lone holdout juror appear to have been the final straw for prosecutors.

Reddington didn't take too kindly to the Commonwealth's desire to see him reined in, and stormed to the podium at one point during Tuesday's hearing to declare he's "tired" of hearing that he's "attacking" the holdout juror.

Prosecutors move to gag "out of control" Kevin Reddington after "disturbing" Lindsay Clancy tirades



The prosecution is calling him out for ATTACKING lone holdout juror Michael Desronvil



REDDINGTON: "I am TIRED of hearing 'persecution,' 'attacking.' I am doing all these… pic.twitter.com/ic2iLnmslI — Steve Gruber (@stevegrubershow) September 29, 2026

KEVIN REDDINGTON: I’m tired of hearing “persecution,” “attacking,” I am doing all these terrible things to this juror. I filed one motion and said nothing. Every comment I have made has been in reaction to people from Donald Trump on down to Nancy Mace, down to Cruz — not the D.A., but the politician — calling for her execution. I have responded to these outlandish comments, including the guy from Houston. I just wanted to say that, Judge. JUDGE SULLIVAN: We’re talking about this motion for access to arguments regarding sidebar conferences. Anything else you want to add to that? REDDINGTON: On that issue? JUDGE SULLIVAN: On the issue that we’ve just been talking about, the Globe’s motion. REDDINGTON: No. I’m just tired of hearing about me persecuting people. PROSECUTOR: I never said anyone was— JUDGE SULLIVAN: No, listen. We’re talking about this motion, all right? I’m going to take it under advisement.

Advertisement

No final decisions were made on the gag order, or anything else, on Tuesday, but Reddington’s courtroom outburst may have done more to prove the prosecution’s point than anything they could have written in a motion. He sure seems to enjoy being at the center of the spectacle he denies is taking place.

Lindsay Clancy will be back in court on November 2.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy RedState's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.