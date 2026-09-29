Trump Unveils DOGE‑inspired America.gov — and a New Nickname for the Fake News

President Donald Trump spent Tuesday afternoon overseeing the official launch of America.gov, the artificial intelligence-powered chatbot that the administration promises will revolutionize how American citizens interact with the federal government. The idea: house information and interactive tools for virtually every agency under one (cyber) roof.

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As our Jennifer Oliver O’Connell reported Saturday, Team Trump hopes the effort will bring on "the golden age of the citizen experience" and become “a one-stop hub where citizens can find every government program and agency.”

Earlier Tuesday, we reported on how the State Department is already moving forward with the new tech: No Lines, No Paperwork: Rubio Blows Up the Dreaded Passport Bureaucracy.

As the president ushered in the new era, though, all the talk about artificial intelligence (which he said he's going to refer to henceforth as "superintelligence") evidently got his brain cells swirling because he came up with a new moniker for his favorite foil: the Fake News. Maybe we should start referring to them by a different name, he mused as he delivered remarks at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington, D.C.:

🤣🔥 It sounds like President Trump just RETIRED the term "fake news" and replaced it with "ARTIFICIAL news"



"Artificial intelligence is like the news. FAKE news. The word artificial. In fact, I could call THEM artificial. I think I found a new name... I'm going to call them… pic.twitter.com/C8ryZqvLIv — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 29, 2026

🤣🔥 It sounds like President Trump just RETIRED the term "fake news" and replaced it with "ARTIFICIAL news" "Artificial intelligence is like the news. FAKE news. The word artificial. In fact, I could call THEM artificial. I think I found a new name... I'm going to call them artificial news." "Fake news is one of my great terms but now I'm going to call them artificial news. I think it's good. I like that." The man has a gift.

I don’t know whether “artificial news” can ever truly replace “fake news” — because the latter term is basically perfect — but it’s a nice new addition to the arsenal.

Moving on to more serious matters, Trump said that it’s all too easy to forget that the leviathan federal government is actually for the people:

.@POTUS: For our entire lives, we've become used to a government so big, it makes the citizen feel very, very small — but with https://t.co/tMEB6EUUmO, the entire U.S. government will fit in the palm of your hand. https://t.co/7gW15MiV9J pic.twitter.com/gXQDOMXxb6 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 29, 2026

He later signed an executive order at the White House notifying every large public-facing government agency that they must join the effort and make their services available on the website.

Make government information and services available all in one place — it sounds like a simple idea, right? But as is often the case with breakthroughs, it’s obvious in hindsight, but it took a great mind to brainstorm the possibilities in the first place.

It therefore might not surprise you to learn that a major force behind this effort was none other than multibillionaire entrepreneur and former Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) leader Elon Musk:

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'I have to thank the man who initially envisioned the transformation of government through technology and brought us the talent to get the job done, and that's Elon Musk' — Trump



'A great guy!' https://t.co/n77yolTLTr pic.twitter.com/N5IQVJMxUJ — RT (@RT_com) September 29, 2026

America.gov is still in its development stages and is operating in limited fashion at the moment, but it’s expected to grow and expand in 2027.

The question becomes: if it’s successful, will the “artificial news” bother to report it?

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats desperately try to stop it.

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