ShinyHunters' Forecast Turns Dark After Alleged Hacking Mastermind Nabbed in Europe

As RedState’s Ben Smith has been reporting, an overseas hacking group called ShinyHunters claimed they had stolen between two and three terabytes of FBI data, including names, home addresses, phone numbers, dates of birth, and information on employees’ spouses.

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Well, the group just found out that maybe they should have bragged a little less about their exploits, because it looks like the feds are getting the last laugh. One of the alleged ringleaders of the operation was nabbed earlier this September, the Bureau and Dutch law enforcement announced Tuesday:

Dutch police announced the arrest of a 24-year-old Amsterdam man Sept. 15 for his alleged role in the ShinyHunters hacking group and for attempting to incite two murders, with authorities noting that further arrests remain possible as they investigate seized electronic devices… "Further arrests are not ruled out."

The FBI announced the bust on social media:

This morning this FBI and our partners the Dutch National Police are announcing the arrest of one of the alleged leaders of ShinyHunters - a global cybercrime and threat actor group linked to cyberattacks in the United States, the Netherlands, and around the world.



In… pic.twitter.com/NGpiYewQ7p — FBI (@FBI) September 29, 2026

This morning this FBI and our partners the Dutch National Police are announcing the arrest of one of the alleged leaders of ShinyHunters - a global cybercrime and threat actor group linked to cyberattacks in the United States, the Netherlands, and around the world. In coordination with FBI investigators the Dutch High-Tech Crime Unit arrested the suspect under Dutch law. As we speak FBI teams are actively working with partners to obtain and execute more leads in the ongoing investigation based on this arrest. The #FBI thanks our Dutch partners and the industry partners who shared critical information and helped advance this investigation. @FBICyberDiv

Brett Leatherman, assistant director of the FBI's ⁠Cyber Division, warned the group in a video statement, “We know how to find you.” If the group’s remaining hackers out there aren’t already feeling nervous, Leatherman’s pledge ought to keep them up nights:

To the remaining members of ShinyHunters: You've heard about the arrest of your colleague. We're confident you've seen or heard things in recent days that the public has not. Other groups believed anonymity or their friends would protect them, and they were wrong. Arrests have a way of changing who is willing to talk. And seized infrastructure has a way of showing us who's left. The longer you stay in this, the more we learn about you. You know how to find us and we know how find you. I suggest you reach out first while the choice is still yours.

Can I just say, what a great name for a federal cyber agent: “Leatherman?” Watch:

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As Smith reported, the hackers allegedly obtained reams of sensitive information, including the private medical records of FBI agents and much more.

The scale of the breach is growing too. The FBI has roughly 38,000 current employees, but ShinyHunters now says it underestimated its haul. The hackers claim they have sensitive information on approximately 60,000 current and former FBI personnel. The FBI has not independently confirmed that number. At least some of those records may involve people working the bureau's most sensitive cases. Information obtained in the breach reportedly includes details about FBI personnel and assignments involving Chinese spies, Russian intelligence, drug cartels, and other sensitive work.

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According to a Dutch security outfit, Neo, the now-arrested operative is Pepijn van der Stap, the company's offensive security lead. He has a long history of breaking into computer networks and taking that which does not belong to him. Although the authorities have not confirmed that it’s him, if Neo Security has their facts right, then this would be the guy:

Dutch police arrested 23-year-old Pepijn van der Stap, known online as “Umbreon,” over suspected links to ShinyHunters activity.



The previously convicted hacker had publicly described himself as reformed after leaving prison in 2025. Authorities are investigating his possible… pic.twitter.com/ig6EhKZTtx — Dark Web Informer (@DarkWebInformer) September 28, 2026

Dutch police arrested 23-year-old Pepijn van der Stap, known online as “Umbreon,” over suspected links to ShinyHunters activity. The previously convicted hacker had publicly described himself as reformed after leaving prison in 2025. Authorities are investigating his possible connection to recent data theft and extortion campaigns, including the breach of Dutch telecom provider Odido.

It’s unclear who he may have been attempting to murder (or have murdered) and why. For the time being, however, it looks like he’ll have plenty of time to sit around and ponder just where he went wrong.

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Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are once again respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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