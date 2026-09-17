Patrick Clancy Breaks His Silence With a Devastating Admission About Cora, Dawson, and Callan

The ex-husband of Lindsay Clancy, the Massachusetts woman accused of murdering her three young children in January 2023, is finally telling his tale, and it sounds like you'll want to grab a box of tissues for this one.

Advertisement

Patrick Clancy will be sitting down this weekend for an interview with 60 Minutes, and, judging by the clip that's being shared Thursday on social media, it's going to be emotional.

Clancy tells interviewer Ross Douthat that he talks to his three dead children "all the time."

"What do you say?" Douthat asks. "Help me. All the time," Patrick Clancy responds.

In an exclusive interview with 60 Minutes, Patrick Clancy says he still talks to his three deceased children all the time.



Cora, Dawson and Callan were killed by their mother, Patrick's ex-wife Lindsay, in 2023 and Lindsay recently stood trial for murder. The jury, however, was… pic.twitter.com/Hb4aGSzqFL — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) September 17, 2026

In an exclusive interview with 60 Minutes, Patrick Clancy says he still talks to his three deceased children all the time. Cora, Dawson and Callan were killed by their mother, Patrick's ex-wife Lindsay, in 2023 and Lindsay recently stood trial for murder. The jury, however, was unable to reach a verdict. The children were 5 years old, 3 years old and 8 months old at the time of their deaths.

These are the first public words from Clancy since a mistrial was declared nearly two weeks ago. He has remained stoically silent since then, even as various jurors, activists, and Lindsay Clancy apologists have been clamoring for media attention.

Patrick Clancy is the one who came home to find the children – Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and eight-month-old Callan – down in the basement with exercise bands tied around their necks. He also found Lindsay Clancy in the backyard after she threw herself out a second-story window in a failed suicide attempt; she had sent him out of the house to pick up dinner and medicine for Cora.

Patrick's call to 911 was played in court, and one of the jurors later described hearing a "visceral, blood curdling scream" from the father when he discovered the children and attempted to save their lives. Cora and Dawson were already dead, and little Callan died a few days later.

Clancy himself testified during the trial and painted a picture of his ex-wife as being a loving and dedicated mother, but admitted she had struggled with her mental health for years. He accompanied her on many of her visits with psychiatric professionals and even helped her find in-patient treatment programs.

Some of the Lindsay Clancy apologists have rabidly attempted to blame Patrick Clancy for the murders of his children, with some saying he neglected his family and drove his ex to the kill the kids while others claim he committed the crime himself. This led his attorney to threaten legal action against anyone pushing these "vile claims."

Advertisement

“This campaign of misinformation has been launched and promoted by minor celebrities, so-called influencers and outright conspiracy theorists who appear intent on boosting their own social media profiles and potential profit by publishing what they know to be outright falsehoods that Patrick was somehow involved in the death of his young children and other vile claims.”

The full 60 Minutes interview with Patrick Clancy will air this Sunday.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy RedState's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.