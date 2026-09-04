BREAKING Mistrial Declared in Lindsay Clancy Case — but There's a Catch READ MORE
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Mistrial Declared in Lindsay Clancy Case — but There's a Catch

Susie Moore Follow @SmoosieQ
Sep 04, 2026 11:40 AM
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Mistrial Declared in Lindsay Clancy Case — but There's a Catch
Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool

The jurors were in their seventh day of deliberating in the case of Lindsay Clancy, who stands accused of killing her three young children. 

There have been multiple notes from the jury to the judge, advising the court that they were deadlocked, and the judge has repeatedly instructed them to continue deliberating. 

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The drama surrounding the case has not been in short supply, particularly Thursday afternoon and Friday morning, as the deliberations dragged on. 

Finally, though, late Friday morning, Judge William F. Sullivan declared a mistrial. However, it appears Sullivan has agreed to stay his decision for one hour to allow defense counsel to appeal to the state's highest court. 

Breaking: Judge declares a mistrial in the Lindsay Clancy Triple murder trial but a shocking development when the judge agrees to a stay for one hour while Defense Attorney Reddington appeals to the states highest court about holdout juror #7News

This is a developing story. 

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News Topics JUDGES | JUSTICE AMY CONEY BARRETT | LINDSAY CLANCY | SUPREME COURT
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