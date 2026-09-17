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The Hilarious Progression of Cory Booker and the 'Michigan Fist'

Nick Arama Follow @nickaramaOG
Sep 17, 2026 10:40 AM
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The Hilarious Progression of Cory Booker and the 'Michigan Fist'
Senate Television via AP

It's been a divisive race for the U.S. Senate in Michigan, and that's just looking at the Democrat side.

Let's look at how Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) ranted back in April, saying that after the primary, they had to come together to show the "Michigan Fist" to people. 

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"I want you all to unite!" he shouted, in his best preacher imitation. 

"I want you to punch a hole in the wall of resistance! I want you to grab a sledgehammer and knock some stuff down! I want you to reach up and grab somebody and get 'em off the couch, and get 'em on the field! We got points to put on the board! I want that Michigan Fist!"

So that sounds violent.

But then Abdul El-Sayed won the primary. Some Democrats fled and are now supporting the Republican candidate Mike Rogers. They were clearly not feeling comfortable supporting someone like El-Sayed, who they thought was extreme himself and also embraced extremists like Hasan Piker. 

Then, what was truly hilarious was trying to follow the evolution of the "Michigan Fist." 

Eric Michael Garcia, the D.C. bureau chief of The Independent, asked Booker at the beginning of August, after the primary, about that "Michigan Fist" and whether he was endorsing El-Sayed. 

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“I haven't even had a chance to have a conversation with him yet, so I'm hoping to talk to him this week," Booker replied. Uh, huh. Nice deflection there. Not. 

Fast forward to this week. El-Sayed went to Washington to meet with some Democrat senators to try to elicit more support. 

But then when they came out, the media tried to corner Booker and others about how the meeting went. Booker's response — or rather, his lack of response — was gold. 

They didn't exactly come out looking enthusiastic. They had to prompt Sen. Tina Smith (D-MN) to give an obligatory, "Had a great conversation." Not a good look, if we just look at that exit. One has to think they know there are a lot of issues.

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But Booker's response was hilarious. "I'm rushing to committee," he said. He couldn't even make the simple comment that Smith made. He wouldn't even answer when asked if he would campaign with El-Sayed. 

Dude, where's that Michigan Fist? 

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help RedState continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CORY BOOKER | DEMOCRAT PARTY | ABDUL EL-SAYED | MICHIGAN | SENATE
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