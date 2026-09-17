DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Cornyn's Passive-Aggressive Tantrum Leads to an Incredibly Ironic Statement

Nick Arama Follow @nickaramaOG
Sep 17, 2026 8:15 AM
Advertisement
Cornyn's Passive-Aggressive Tantrum Leads to an Incredibly Ironic Statement
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

When President Donald Trump endorsed Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton for the Senate, he did something that could have put himself at greater risk. 

He could have endorsed Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX), who — polls would suggest — probably would win the general without much trouble. Instead, Trump endorsed Paxton to clean the swamp, pick the man who was more faithful to pushing the MAGA agenda, and who the base wanted. That was a bold choice.

Advertisement

Personally, more problematic potentially, if Paxton lost, that could up the chances of losing the Senate, and if that happened, there would be never-ending efforts to get Trump. 

So if you think about it like that, it was a brave decision by Trump: choosing what the base wanted and what was right, over those risks to his position.

Cornyn keeps showing what a correct decision Trump and the voters made, as his passive-aggressive tantrum continues apace. 

We reported on the controversy over Republican candidate for Texas Railroad Commission Bo French's tweet about students at a Longhorns game, and how that prompted former Bush official Karl Rove to say he would be voting for a Democrat. 

I don't care what he thinks about French; he doesn't have to vote for him. But he also doesn't have to vote for a Democrat, and he doesn't have to do it by writing a Wall Street Journal piece on it. 

At a time when we are in a critical throwdown battle to halt extremism from the left, this was a despicable move by Rove. He's certainly free to do it, but it just shows who he is — in every bad sense of the word. Fortunately, absolutely no one is looking to Rove to know how to vote in Texas; he's about as relevant as rotting cheese in the sun. 

Recommended
Holdout Clancy Juror Breaks Silence. What He Says About 'Activist' Jurors Makes Them Look Worse. Kyle Becker Lansing, KS School District Bans Pocket Constitutions for National Constitution Day Chase Spears
Advertisement

Cornyn then doubled down on Rove's bad move by quoting him. 

”The GOP’s stables need a cleaning. This is a good place to start," he quoted. 

Unbelievable. Cornyn is acting like he wants to sink the Republican Senate candidate, Ken Paxton, the man who overwhelmingly beat Cornyn in the primary. He doesn't seem to care about how critical it is to hold the Senate. He doesn't seem to care how extreme the Democrats will be if they get power. All Cornyn seems to care about is venting his poor, hurt feelings that the Texas voters rejected him. But this isn't only about that; he's literally throwing all of the Republicans under the bus with that comment. 

In response, the folks on the right on X gave Cornyn a sharp rebuke and a schooling about when the "cleaning" really took place. Most people posted some version of this tweet.

 Cornyn had no idea how incredibly ironic his comment was.

Advertisement

None of what Cornyn is doing now is helpful for the citizens of Texas — or the rest of the country. 

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help RedState continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DONALD TRUMP | JOHN CORNYN | KEN PAXTON | TEXAS
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Holdout Clancy Juror Breaks Silence. What He Says About 'Activist' Jurors Makes Them Look Worse.

Holdout Clancy Juror Breaks Silence. What He Says About 'Activist' Jurors Makes Them Look Worse.

Kyle Becker
Lansing, KS School District Bans Pocket Constitutions for National Constitution Day

Lansing, KS School District Bans Pocket Constitutions for National Constitution Day

Chase Spears
92-Year-Old Grassley Has Enough of Young Whippersnapper Cory Booker: 'Are You Ready to Shut Up?'

92-Year-Old Grassley Has Enough of Young Whippersnapper Cory Booker: 'Are You Ready to Shut Up?'

Bob Hoge

Trending on RedState Videos