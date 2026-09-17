Lansing, KS School District Bans Pocket Constitutions for National Constitution Day

It’s almost that time of year again, when the American Library Association accosts the nation with the disinformation campaign known as “Banned Books Week.” The language of this annual initiative conjures visions of governments forcing mass burnings of texts that challenge the viewpoint of the current power class.

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In reality, not a single book is illegal to publish, purchase, or own in the U.S. and across the West — no matter how indecent or harmful. But facts matter not to the cultural revolutionaries. Their definition of a "ban" boils down to any righteous resistance to taxpayer-funded libraries providing materials to children that are obscene, disordered, intended to indoctrinate into left-wing revolutionism, or encourage delinquency and risky behavior.

But in the small city of Lansing, KS, a text of high regard and great importance was banned for classroom distribution by Kansas Unified School District 469: The U.S. Constitution.

Leading into National Constitution Day, former USD 469 board member, Lansing resident, and candidate for the Kansas State Board of Education Amy Cawvey worked with Moms for Liberty and the 917 Society to obtain a donation of pocket constitutions for the 8th grade class. This nonpartisan, nonprofit foundation has donated over 1-million pocket constitutions to schoolchildren in all 50 states.

The Lansing Middle School initially agreed to accept the donation on August 28th. The pocket donations were delivered on September 4th. Cawvey publicly thanked those who assisted with the donation on September 8. USD 469 Board Member Jackie Kennedy objected to the pocket constitutions in a comment posted to X, because of them bearing the sponsoring 917 Society website link. The very next morning on September 9, the school officially rejected the pocket constitutions.

Superintendent Marty Kobza denied that Kennedy’s disapproval played a role in his decision. In an email, he stated that the change of position came because of Cawvey’s candidacy for elected office.

“Initially, I believed 917 to be a political organization. After researching, I discovered they did not fit that definition. However, Amy Cawvey made a post on her candidate page for state school board that the pocket constitutions were provided in conjunction with Moms for Liberty. School districts cannot endorse or appear to support political organizations or candidates. Doing so creates an open forum for all political organizations or entities to distribute materials through the schools. The Constitution is an integral and important part of the curriculum that is taught in USD 469 and that will continue.”

Cawvey challenged that assertion. “I received three reasons why the district would not accept the pocket constitutions,” she said. “First, I was told 917 Society was a political organization. When I showed it is not, we were told Moms for Liberty is [a political organization] and since they helped distribute… that the school 'can’t accept because they are political.'” With that objection answered, Cawvey was told that accepting donations mentioned on her campaign Facebook page would constitute USD 469 endorsement of her campaign. “Also not true,” she said. “I was also told if they accept these, they would have to accept any donations from all organizations. Also not true. Board policy and state statute allows the district to decide and does not constitute endorsement.”

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The rejection of pocket constitutions appears to be a reversal in USD 469 practice. Cawvey notes that “The district receives many donations, including from people in office, running for office and churches. Never has this been a problem until now.” Just last year, the district accepted materials donated through an official campaign event featuring three current school board members who were then running for election. USD 469 also accepts recurring donations from other non-profit, non-partisan entities such as Rotary. The district also allows the left-of-center League of Women Voters to conduct student voter registration on school property.

Just this week, the USD 469 board voted to accept a vehicle donation from the local Dodge dealership, a vehicle that will come with dealer branding and the website link to the for-profit company. This company’s branding will be displayed on school grounds for the period of that donation. Moments before the truck donation was accepted, the sole conservative board member Kirsten Workman announced that an anonymous, private citizen offered a donation of pocket constitutions, unattached to any candidate or organization — but was told that such a donation now requires school board approval. Workman asked to add that item to the board agenda for discussion and vote at the September 14 meeting. Not a single board member would second the motion, thus killing it.

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When asked for comment, Workman stated, “Other than the initial acceptance of the donation, nothing about this situation was handled with any regard to facts, existing policy, or putting students first. It has been another deeply disturbing glance at what plagues education nationwide.” Every other school board member was also offered a chance to comment for this column. None responded. Board member Pete Im, a professor at the nearby U.S. Army Command and General Staff College, addressed the controversy at the recent board of education meeting. “I take great offense when people make assertions whether on social media about the school bans the Constitution.” This came moments after he declined to support Workman’s motion to discuss a separate form of pocket constitution donation.

What’s uniquely ironic about this situation is that Lansing is home to a large percentage of the U.S. Army’s Fort Leavenworth workforce. Two of the USD 469 school board members are themselves professors at the U.S. Army’s Command and General Staff College located there. In that context, the topic of pocket constitutions in schools should not be controversial. Unfortunately, this event carries on the tradition of placing personal politics above student interest.

If you’re looking for a place to observe the deceptive “Banned Books Week,” the most appropriate place to do so just might be Lansing, KS. Its moniker is “The city with a future," albeit one where pocket constitutions rate alongside contraband on government school property.

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