Spanberger Gets Torched Over Stunning 9/11 Video Omission — It Gets Worse From There

Democrats didn't exactly cover themselves in glory on the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks that killed 2,977 people, most of them Americans, and that includes Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger.

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As Americans across the country solemnly marked the day by remembering the victims murdered by al-Qaeda terrorists in New York, at the Pentagon, and aboard Flight 93 in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, Spanberger released a video shot at the Pentagon memorial that, in theory, honored the dead and the first responders.

But, the former CIA operative who claims to have worked in counterterrorism gave a white-washed version of the events that day, never once mentioning the word "terrorism." Instead, viewers got a sanitized remembrance of “the attacks of 9/11,” the people who "lost their lives,” and the families who have spent 25 years mourning them.

To make matters worse, standing alongside Spanberger was Stanley Meador, Virginia's secretary of public safety. If Meador's name sounds familiar, it's because he oversaw the FBI office that targeted Catholics as domestic terrorists. He, too, was unable to utter the word "terrorism" in the video.

25 years after the attacks of 9/11, we continue to remember those who lost their lives — in New York, in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and here in Virginia at the Pentagon. pic.twitter.com/YF5TDqvnTj — Governor Abigail Spanberger (@GovernorVA) September 11, 2026

SPANBERGER: It’s been 25 years since the attacks of 9/11, and we remember those who lost their lives here at the Pentagon, in New York, and in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. People who never came home, families who have spent 25 years missing them and mourning them. MEADOR: We say thank you to those first responders on that day and to the many who still continue to live with health effects as a result of their response. We say thank you to you. We remember you. We also say thank you to the first responders that keep us safe every day. SPANBERGER: On behalf of the Commonwealth of Virginia, we remember those we have lost, and we thank those who served that day and continue to serve.

Republicans like former Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares weren't going let her downplay the seriousness of the day, reminding her that 3,000 Americans were "murdered" by "a radical Islamic terrorist group."

The 3,000 who died weren’t Americans who “lost their lives” to some random natural disaster. They were MURDERED simply for the “crime” of being American. Murdered by members of Al-Qaeda, a radical Islamic terrorist group. Say their name. Never forget.

The ratio continued with responses like, "Radical Islamist Terrorists. There, I fixed it for you Abby, you sniveling coward," and, "They weren’t “lost.” They were murdered in cold blood by Muslim terrorists, and Gazans and Leftists alike cheered in the streets."

And if the messaging and Meador's presence weren't bad enough, add in the fact that Spanberger signed a law directing the commonwealth's public school teachers to avoid using words like "terrorism" and "Islam" when teaching about 9/11.

🚨Of course @GovernorVA omits the crucial detail that "those who lost their lives" were murdered by Islamic terrorists



📹 Spanberger MANDATED Training for Public School Teachers claiming Muslims are the actual victims of 9/11



VA Democrats passed HB 913 & Spanberger signed it… pic.twitter.com/jAaDHW1KFl — ((( charlottesville ))) (@CvilleBubble) September 11, 2026

🚨Of course @GovernorVA omits the crucial detail that "those who lost their lives" were murdered by Islamic terrorists 📹 Spanberger MANDATED Training for Public School Teachers claiming Muslims are the actual victims of 9/11 VA Democrats passed HB 913 & Spanberger signed it into law

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Spanberger is being floated as a possible player for Democrats in 2028, which makes moments like this matter beyond Virginia. And she wasn’t the only Democrat darling whose words and behavior failed to meet the mark on the 25th anniversary – Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani were caught laughing at Ground Zero as the names of the victims were being read.

For a party that likes to insist that words matter, the 25th anniversary of 9/11 was a strange time to suddenly become so careful about using the very ones that describe exactly what happened that terrible day. Hopefully, voters were paying attention.

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