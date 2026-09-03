Ahead of 25th Anniversary, Poll Shows Some Democrats Think There Is Too Much Focus on 9/11 Attacks

It's one of the few days in the lives of Americans that they remember exactly where they were and what they were doing when the first plane struck the World Trade Center, on that bright, sunny September day in 2001. We watched in real time as our nation was attacked, and it has changed almost everything about life in America. But maybe not for everyone, as a new poll shows that there really are some people who think we should just move on.

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Not surprised ~ ~ Shocking number of Dems think Americans focus too much on remembering Sept. 11: poll https://t.co/zhNxXKls76 pic.twitter.com/Sc3depDpG2 — Mary (@matjendav4) September 1, 2026

A recent YouGov poll revealed some rather shocking views about one of the deadliest days in American history. The poll was taken between August 20 and 23 of 1,098 American citizens, and showed that, as the 25th anniversary of the attacks approaches, a startling (or maybe not startling) percentage of Democrats say that Americans are too focused on the terrorist attacks that took place on September 11, 2001.

The poll asked the question: “Do Americans focus too much or too little on 9/11?” Overall, of those who participated in the poll, 46 percent said they believe that Americans put the right amount of focus on that awful day, while 28 percent said we focus on it "too little," and 19 percent said they were not sure. Just six percent said it was focused on "too much."

But it was when respondents were broken down by political affiliation that things got interesting, and perhaps predictable. Of those who said they were Republicans, 44 percent said they believe it is given the right amount of focus, 43 percent said it is not given enough focus, and five percent said it is given too much focus. Among independents, 44 percent said it was given the right amount of focus, 21 percent said not enough, and six percent said too much.

Polling shows 13% of "democrats" think Americans focus "too much" on remembering September 11, more than twice what's thought by other groups. https://t.co/1H30eNwvRh — Michael J. Fell (@MichaelJFell) September 2, 2026

Then...there were the Democrats. The bright spots: 51 percent of Democrats said 9/11 was given the right amount of focus, and 19 percent said not enough.

But the cherry on the polling cake, 13 percent of Democrats said there was too much focus on 9/11. Yep, you read that right, more than one in eight.

We can chalk that up to a few things. The majority of those polled, 54 percent, said that those born after 2001 “do not have a good understanding” of what happened on that day. That would be because currently, just 14 states require the teaching of 9/11 in public schools. It's not too hard to figure out which ones they might be. Then, there could be the disturbing emerging alliance between the Democratic Socialists of America and radical Islamists, whose shared goal is the destruction of the West, more specifically the United States.

As the anniversary approaches, in a recent letter, the Retired Port Authority Police Officers Association is demanding that Democrat New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and Democratic Socialist Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D) skip commemoration ceremonies at Ground Zero on the day of the anniversary, saying that their presence would cause "deep pain" to survivors, victims' families, and first responders.

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Hochul might be a toss-up, but does anyone really think that Mamdani will miss a chance to channel his inner Ilhan Omar and fire off a "some people did something" line?

The problems just keep piling up for Democrats, and they are all of their own creation. As X user Christopher G. Adamo wrote about the 9/11 poll results, it seems that "...once again, Democrats are doing their best to see the worst disasters in history repeat themselves!"

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