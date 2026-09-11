Mamdani and AOC Spotted Laughing on 9/11 — What Happened Will Make You Sick

It is the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

It is a time for remembrance. A time for grieving. A time for learning from history so that we don’t repeat the same mistakes.

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Instead, we have an Islamist mayor of New York City laughing it up with an insolent “Squad” member as weeping widows mourn for their loved ones.

In one of the most striking moments yet involving Zohran Mamdani’s socialist administration, the mayor was spotted laughing with far-left Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as the names of victims killed in the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks were being read at Ground Zero.

Mamdani and AOC are spotted laughing with each other as people cry while the names of those who died are read during the 9/11 Memorial in New York City. pic.twitter.com/Ib5lm57fmV — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 11, 2026

The harrowing scene only proves that it was a valid argument that the mayor should not have attended the solemn ceremony in the first place.

Disgraceful. AOC and Mamdani look so happy. pic.twitter.com/cZ0zcKOlUT — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 11, 2026

In the run-up to the 25th anniversary commemoration, more than 100,000 people signed a petition calling for Mamdani to stay away from the ceremony.

The petition was launched by relatives of 9/11 victims, who cited the mayor’s political positions and associations as reasons they believed his presence would be disrespectful to those who died.

One of the major points of contention was Mamdani’s appointment of Ramzi Kassem as New York City’s chief counsel. Kassem previously represented Ahmed al-Darbi, a convicted al-Qaeda member whose brother-in-law was one of the 9/11 hijackers.

Mamdani directed that Kassem receive one of the ceremonial pens used to sign an executive order establishing an annual September 11 Day of Remembrance and Service.

The lawyer flashed the same kind of smug grin that his boss did on 9/11.

🚨 NOW: Ugandan Mayor Mamdani is facing major backlash from victims' families after he signed a 9/11 executive order and gave the honorary pen to a lawyer who REPRESENTED an AL-QAEDA TERRORIST connected to the Pentagon attack — NYP



The enemy is inside the gates.



The pen was… pic.twitter.com/AnfVXamkfM — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 5, 2026

Commenting on Mamdani’s planned attendance, one relative of a 9/11 victim told the media, “Our family members were killed and we don’t want him there. It’s disrespectful.”

Another said he wanted former Gov. George Pataki and former Mayor Rudy Giuliani at the ceremony, but not Mamdani.

“These are the politicians that helped us push beneficial laws through and literally held our hand during that time,” he said. “Mayor Mamdani has not shown any of that, none of it.”

Mamdani rejected the calls for him to stay away, saying he would attend to honor the victims, survivors and first responders. His aides said he planned to remain at Ground Zero until all of the victims’ names had been read.

So much for all of that.

The inappropriately chummy moment generated an immediate backlash online, particularly because the ceremony itself was marked by emotional scenes as relatives remembered the nearly 3,000 people killed in the attacks.

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The annual Ground Zero ceremony includes the reading of victims’ names along with moments of silence marking the attacks and collapse of the World Trade Center towers.

One commenter contrasted the moment involving Mamdani and Ocasio-Cortez with footage of a visibly emotional attendee immediately beforehand.

“The frame before you have a man breaking down in tears over the memorial and then it cuts to AOC and Mamdani laughing. Despicable,” the commenter wrote.

Another remarked, “Sums them both up. They know the cameras are there.”

Still another posted a screenshot of the exchange and blasted the pair for sharing “a light hearted moment while the names of the murder victims of 9-11 are being read by their family.”

Others echoed the criticism, arguing that the exchange showed a lack of decorum during one of the most solemn events on New York City’s calendar.

For Mamdani’s critics, the optics were particularly striking given the controversy that had preceded his appearance. Families of 9/11 victims had spent weeks publicly urging him not to attend, ultimately delivering their petition to City Hall just days before the anniversary.

Mamdani attended anyway. And now the images of the mayor laughing with Ocasio-Cortez while the names of the dead were being read will haunt him the rest of his administration.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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