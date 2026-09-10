ICE Wins the Tug-Of-War With Sanctuary Fairfax County — Sends High School Groper Packing

Every once in a while, we're able to bring you the satisfying ending to a story that enraged you, and such is the case of Israel Flores Ortiz. Ortiz, you may recall, is the 19-year-old illegal alien from El Salvador who was convicted earlier this year of groping nine girls in the hallways of Fairfax High School in Fairfax County, Virginia.

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It looked for a while that there was going to be a tug-of-war over Ortiz, with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) putting Fairfax on notice that they were lodging a detainer on him and fully intended to take him into custody and deport him. ICE's plan put them at odds with Fairfax officials, such as Commonwealth's Attorney Steve Descano, whose policies offer sanctuary to illegal aliens.

Well, the good guys won, with ICE confirming Wednesday that Ortiz was sent packing back to El Salvador on Tuesday, finally bringing an end to the months-long saga of an adult male – who was also an illegal alien – fondling underage girls in the hallways of a public school, and those girls and their families finding little help from those in charge.

NEW: ICE deported the 19-year-old man who was convicted of groping nine girls in the hallways of Fairfax High School. https://t.co/BZ7tv3mZ0r — Nick Minock (@NickMinock) September 9, 2026

Nick Minock of the local ABC affiliate was given this statement by ICE:

"On Aug. 31, ICE officers arrested Israel Flores-Ortiz following his release from the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center. Flores-Ortiz had been in the FCADC since March 25, serving his sentence for sexually assaulting nine high-school students,” an ICE spokesperson said. “Flores-Ortiz illegally entered the United States in 2024 and was RELEASED into the country under the Biden administration. On Aug. 10, a Justice Department immigration judge ordered Flores-Ortiz removed from the United States. On Sept. 8, he was removed from our country and sent home to El Salvador.”

Back in March, RedState first reported on allegations that Ortiz, then a 19-year-old junior at Fairfax High School, had been approaching girls from behind in the hallways and grabbing them between the legs. One mother revealed that roughly a dozen girls had reported similar encounters and described the school system's handling of the situation with one word: "Abysmal."

There was also the question of why an adult male, and an illegal one at that, was sharing classrooms and hallways with girls as young as 13.

The case shined a spotlight on the sanctuary policies of Democrats that have made Virginia a magnet for illegals and made it increasingly difficult for local law enforcement to cooperate with ICE. Luckily, ICE was waiting this time, and Ortiz is back in El Salvador, where he belongs.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

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