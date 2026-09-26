Pitching Legend Justin Verlander Ends His Final Start With a Very Special Moment

Pitching legend Detroit Tigers' Justin Verlander had the final start of his long and storied career on Saturday.

He gave it five-and-a-third innings before it came to an end.

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When Tigers manager A.J. Hinch came out to pull him, the announcer wondered who Hinch would be calling in to replace Verlander. But Hinch signaled for someone no one expected - Verlander's daughter, Genevieve.

The perfect ending for Justin Verlander.



His daughter runs out to the mound and he walks off with his family.



Feels like a movie. pic.twitter.com/C1XzJmG2VY — Baseball Is Dead (@baseballisdead_) September 26, 2026

Genevieve ran out and into his arms. As he hugged her, you could see he was overcome with emotion and crying. He was then hugged by each of his teammates in turn as they bid him farewell. As he walked off, he glanced up at the crowd as though taking a last look. Then, holding the hand of his daughter, he walked into the arms of his wife, Kate Upton, and his son.

He tipped his cap to the crowd, and then he waved as they cheered, and Verlander and his family then went into the dugout.

It was an incredibly touching, storybook moment.

If you want a good Saturday afternoon cry….. https://t.co/ASW3VlcAhf — Michael Kay (@RealMichaelKay) September 26, 2026

The team capped it off with a home run to give him the win, 4-3.

DID IT FOR JV !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/iBsZC0CFvA — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) September 26, 2026

Verlander played for the Detroit Tigers, Houston Astros, New York Mets, and San Francisco Giants over his 21 years in the game, and achieved a lot in his career.

With Verlander riding off into the sunset, he also takes with him the era of the workhorse starting pitcher. In addition to his MVP Award, he won three Cy Young Awards and a Triple Crown, was named Rookie of the Year, made 10 All-Star teams, won two ERA titles and is a two-time World Series champion. Next for Verlander? Cooperstown.

Of course she threw a strike...



she's a Verlander 🥹 pic.twitter.com/PakZjIYFp3 — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) September 26, 2026

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