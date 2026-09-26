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Pitching Legend Justin Verlander Ends His Final Start With a Very Special Moment

Nick Arama Follow @nickaramaOG
Sep 26, 2026 8:39 PM
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Pitching Legend Justin Verlander Ends His Final Start With a Very Special Moment
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Pitching legend Detroit Tigers' Justin Verlander had the final start of his long and storied career on Saturday. 

He gave it five-and-a-third innings before it came to an end. 

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When Tigers manager A.J. Hinch came out to pull him, the announcer wondered who Hinch would be calling in to replace Verlander. But Hinch signaled for someone no one expected - Verlander's daughter, Genevieve. 

Genevieve ran out and into his arms. As he hugged her, you could see he was overcome with emotion and crying. He was then hugged by each of his teammates in turn as they bid him farewell. As he walked off, he glanced up at the crowd as though taking a last look. Then, holding the hand of his daughter, he walked into the arms of his wife, Kate Upton, and his son.

He tipped his cap to the crowd, and then he waved as they cheered, and Verlander and his family then went into the dugout. 

It was an incredibly touching, storybook moment. 

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The team capped it off with a home run to give him the win, 4-3. 

Verlander played for the Detroit Tigers, Houston Astros, New York Mets, and San Francisco Giants over his 21 years in the game, and achieved a lot in his career.

With Verlander riding off into the sunset, he also takes with him the era of the workhorse starting pitcher.

In addition to his MVP Award, he won three Cy Young Awards and a Triple Crown, was named Rookie of the Year, made 10 All-Star teams, won two ERA titles and is a two-time World Series champion.

Next for Verlander? Cooperstown.

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News Topics MLB | SPORTS
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